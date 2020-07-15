Left Menu
Development News Edition

Six people returned COVID-19 positive but none cricketer: CSA

Cricket South Africa (CSA) on Wednesday said six people have returned positive for the dreaded coronavirus but none of them are cricketers following approximately 50 tests conducted ahead of the 3TeamCricket match on Saturday.

PTI | Johannesburg | Updated: 15-07-2020 17:09 IST | Created: 15-07-2020 17:09 IST
Six people returned COVID-19 positive but none cricketer: CSA

Cricket South Africa (CSA) on Wednesday said six people have returned positive for the dreaded coronavirus but none of them are cricketers following approximately 50 tests conducted ahead of the 3TeamCricket match on Saturday. "Cricket South Africa (CSA) can confirm that approximately 50 COVID-19 PCR tests were performed on players, coaches, support and venue staff during the period of 10 to 13 July at various venues across the country, in preparation for the 3TeamCricket match that will be taking place on Saturday, 18 July 2020," CSA said in a statement.

"Six positive results were returned but none among any of the participating players. They have been managed by the CSA Medical team according to the current Department of Health & National Institute for Communicable Diseases (NICD) guidelines." CSA did not say who were the six COVID-19 positive people from among those tested for the dreaded disease. The '3TCricket' competition on July 18 would mark the resumption of live cricket in South Africa following the coronavirus-forced break. The Solidarity Cup will see 24 of South Africa's top cricketers feature in three teams -- The Eagles, Kingfishers and The Kites -- playing two halves in a single match.

The Squads: Kingfishers: Kagiso Rabada (c), Faf du Plessis, Chris Morris, Tabraiz Shamsi, Reeza Hendricks, Janneman Malan, Heinrich Klaasen, Glenton Stuurman. Kites: Quinton de Kock (c), David Miller, Temba Bavuma, Anrich Nortje, Dwayne Pretorius, Beuran Hendricks, JJ Smuts, Lutho Sipamla. Eagles: AB de Villiers (c), Aiden Markram, Lungi Ngidi, Andile, Phehlukwayo, Rassie van der Dussen, Junior Dala, Kyle Verreynne, Sisanda Magala.

TRENDING

Delhi University to commence final year undergraduate online exams from Aug 10, to be concluded by Aug 31, HC informed

Petition to renew Crash Landing on You Season 2 goes online

ISS spotted in Guj sky; best view in Ahmedabad, Rajkot

Adani Green total capacity rises to 2,595 MW in Q1

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Why COVID-19 is unstoppable in USA despite it being ranked at the top of GHS Index?

Several worst-hit countries such as Italy, France, Spain, the UK, Canada, and Russia have peaked COVID-19 cases in April. Almost all of them have gradually flattened the curve. However, the USA is setting new daily records of infections tha...

COVID-19 seems cooking biggest ever global scam

The increasing number of corruption cases on COVID-19 funds from throughout the world and involvement of high profile persons indicate that the countries cant ignore corruption in their pandemic response programs. This has generated the nee...

Health Management Information Systems lack holistic, integrated, and pandemic resilient character

Being a part of the United Nations system, the World Health Organization WHO deserves its share of rebuke for its alleged failure issue COVID-19 health emergency alerts on appropriate time. However, the pandemic has also exposed loopholes i...

Pride in the time of coronavirus: a welcome move online?

This year is different in many ways not least as celebrations are also taking place&#160;against the dramatic backdrop of a global health crisis and a resurgence in grassroots activism following the death of George Floyd in Minneapolis. ...

Videos

Latest News

No time frame for any possible Apple appeal, EU Commission says

The European Commission could not say on Wednesday how long it might take to decide whether or not to appeal an earlier court tax ruling on iPhone maker Apple, a spokeswoman for the EU executive told reporters.Regarding the time that is nec...

Young activists, localists top Hong Kong pro-democracy polls

Young activists and localist candidates dominated Hong Kongs unofficial pro-democracy primaries over the weekend, with hundreds of thousands of people voting despite warnings the election could violate the territorys new security law impose...

Trump on UK's Huawei ban: 'I did this myself'

U.S. President Donald Trump said he was responsible for Prime Minister Boris Johnsons decision to ban Huawei from Britains 5G network, a remark that London brushed off and Beijing said proved the British move was political. Johnson on Tuesd...

PM pitches for 'action-oriented' agenda at EU-India Summit

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday pitched for bringing out an action-oriented agenda to further expand ties between India and the 27-nation European Union within a stipulated time frame. In his inaugural remarks at the 15th EU-India...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020