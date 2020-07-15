Left Menu
Development News Edition

Cricket-England drop Denly for second test, Root returns

England have dropped Joe Denly for the second test against West Indies which begins on Thursday at Old Trafford, with captain Joe Root returning to the side.

Reuters | Updated: 15-07-2020 19:31 IST | Created: 15-07-2020 19:31 IST
Cricket-England drop Denly for second test, Root returns

England have dropped Joe Denly for the second test against West Indies which begins on Thursday at Old Trafford, with captain Joe Root returning to the side. Root missed the first test at the Ageas Bowl, Southampton to attend the birth of his child, with Ben Stokes taking the reins in his absence.

Denly, who averages under 30 in tests, was dismissed for 18 and 29 in England's four-wicket defeat by West Indies in the opening test. Root will slot into his usual number four role, while Zak Crawley, who struck an impressive 76 in the second innings at Southampton, will move up to three.

"It's never an easy decision, never easy having to leave someone out," Root told British media on Wednesday. "With Joe over a period of time he's done a brilliant job for us, he's helped show our identity as a side and how we played moving forward. It's a very difficult decision but we've gone a different way.

"You watch Zak's progression since he's been involved in the team, his game has continued to get stronger."

TRENDING

Delhi University to commence final year undergraduate online exams from Aug 10, to be concluded by Aug 31, HC informed

Petition to renew Crash Landing on You Season 2 goes online

ISS spotted in Guj sky; best view in Ahmedabad, Rajkot

Is Frozen 3 still not discussed by Disney? Marc Smith clarifies making of third movie

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Why COVID-19 is unstoppable in USA despite it being ranked at the top of GHS Index?

Several worst-hit countries such as Italy, France, Spain, the UK, Canada, and Russia have peaked COVID-19 cases in April. Almost all of them have gradually flattened the curve. However, the USA is setting new daily records of infections tha...

COVID-19 seems cooking biggest ever global scam

The increasing number of corruption cases on COVID-19 funds from throughout the world and involvement of high profile persons indicate that the countries cant ignore corruption in their pandemic response programs. This has generated the nee...

Health Management Information Systems lack holistic, integrated, and pandemic resilient character

Being a part of the United Nations system, the World Health Organization WHO deserves its share of rebuke for its alleged failure issue COVID-19 health emergency alerts on appropriate time. However, the pandemic has also exposed loopholes i...

Pride in the time of coronavirus: a welcome move online?

This year is different in many ways not least as celebrations are also taking place&#160;against the dramatic backdrop of a global health crisis and a resurgence in grassroots activism following the death of George Floyd in Minneapolis. ...

Videos

Latest News

Mexico's president turns attention to cartel-plagued states

President Andrs Manuel Lpez Obrador is travelling to three of Mexicos most violent states this week to counter what many call a hands-off strategy toward drug cartels that has exacerbated tensions with state governors. A surge in cartel kil...

WB Governor to visit village of Jawan Rajesh Orang

West Bengal Governor Jagdeep Dhankhar will meet the family members of Jawan Rajesh Orang, one of the 20 Indian Army personnel killed in a fierce clash with Chinese troops at Galwan valley in Eastern Ladakh on June 15, a Raj Bhavan statement...

Corp Affairs Min challenges NCLT order in Delhi Gymkhana Club case

The corporate affairs ministry, which is seeking to takeover the management control of the Delhi Gymkhana Club, has moved the National Company Law Appellate Tribunal NCLAT against a ruling in the matter. In an order passed in June, the Nati...

Guj govt says COVID-19 death rate down to 1.5 pc from 6.5 pc

Even as the increase in coronavirus cases in Gujarat continues unabated, the state government on Wednesday claimed the situation was improving as the death rate has come down to 1.5 per cent. Speaking to reporters in Gandhinagar, Deputy Chi...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020