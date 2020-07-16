Following is a summary of current sports news briefs. Motor racing: Eight titles 'easy' for Hamilton, says four timer Prost

Four times Formula One world champion Alain Prost says he can see Lewis Hamilton stretching his own title tally to an easy eight, judging from the first two races of the season. Hamilton already has six, one short of Ferrari great Michael Schumacher's record, but Mercedes won the opening Austrian rounds of a season delayed by COVID-19 and the rules are unchanged next year. IOC remains 'fully committed' to staging Olympics in 2021

The International Olympic Committee (IOC) remains fully committed to staging the Olympic Games in Tokyo in 2021 and is considering multiple scenarios for them to take place safely, IOC President Thomas Bach said on Wednesday. Japan and the IOC postponed the Tokyo Games until 2021 in March because of the global COVID-19 pandemic. Organisers have since spoken of trying to simplify the event - which had been due to start on July 24 - to reduce costs and ensure athletes' safety. Tiger's return spurs heavy betting action

Tiger Woods hasn't played tournament golf for five months but his return to the PGA Tour at The Memorial Tournament is providing another boost to sportsbooks. Despite being +2500 to win the tournament, Woods was responsible for 19 percent of the handle and 14 percent of the total outright winner bets placed at DraftKings as of Wednesday. The next closest was Brooks Koepka (+2800) at 12 and 7 percent, with no other player receiving more than 5 percent of the action in either category. Golf: LPGA braced for positive tests, tournament cancellations

The LPGA Tour, the elite women’s professional golf circuit, will restart its COVID-19-interrupted season this month expecting positive tests and as many as three events to be cancelled, commissioner Mike Whan said on Wednesday. Whan was positive but realistic discussing the LPGA's plans for a relaunch with two events in Ohio starting with the Drive On Championship three-day event from July 31 to Aug. 2 in Toledo followed the next week by the Marathon LPGA Classic in Sylvania. Olympics: No Tokyo Games likely means no Beijing either, says Pound

If the postponed Tokyo Olympics do not go ahead next year due to COVID-19 then the 2022 Beijing Winter Games will likely also fall victim to the pandemic, said long-time International Olympic Committee member Dick Pound. If there is no vaccine and countries are unable to contain the pandemic that continues to rage in different regions of the world, killing more than 580,000 people, then the IOC could once again be forced to postpone or cancel the Tokyo Olympics. Four games a day confirmed for 2022 World Cup in Qatar

World Cup fans will be able to watch an unprecedented four games a day on television, spread out over 11 hours, during the group stage of the Qatar 2022 tournament after the schedule was confirmed on Wednesday. With the relatively short travel distances for the venues in and around Doha, it could be possible for fans who travel to the 32-team tournament to attend multiple games each day. COVID-19 diagnosis sticking point in NFL talks - report

As the NFL works on coronavirus-related protocols for a return to the field, ESPN reported Wednesday that a major sticking point in negotiations with the NFL Players' Association is how to classify a player's COVID-19 diagnosis. The NFLPA reportedly is against classifying a COVID-19 diagnosis as a "non-football injury." The concern is that teams are not required to pay players on the non-football injury list. NBA adds antibody testing to protocols - report

Because of a concern for false positives with coronavirus testing, the NBA on Wednesday authored a memo that added antibody testing to its return-to-play protocol, ESPN reported. Since dead coronavirus cells can be detected in COVID-19 testing, it could lead to a positive result that would force a player to sit out for an extended period. A previously-conducted antibody test would help reveal if a player is not necessarily asymptomatic but has already recovered from the virus. WNBA's Delle Donne 'hurt' after opt-out request denied

Reigning WNBA Most Valuable Player Elena Delle Donne said on Wednesday she must decide whether to risk her life playing basketball amid the COVID-19 outbreak or forfeit her paycheck after her medical opt-out request was denied. Delle Donne, who has chronic Lyme disease, said in an open letter https://www.theplayerstribune.com/en-us/articles/elena-delle-donne-wnba-season-lyme-disease posted on The Players' Tribune website that her personal physician believes she is at high risk of serious illness if she were to contract COVID-19. The 2022 Youth Olympic Games to be postponed to 2026: IOC

The 2022 Youth Olympic Games, due to be held in Senegal, are set to be postponed for four years, International Olympic Committee (IOC) president Thomas Bach said on Wednesday. Bach said the decision was agreed by the IOC and local organisers on Wednesday and would be submitted to a full IOC session for ratification on Friday.