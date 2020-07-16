Left Menu
Development News Edition

Pakistan spinner Kashif Bhatti joins squad after testing COVID negative

Pakistan left-arm spinner Kashif Bhatti has been allowed to join the rest of the squad in Worcester after testing COVID-19 negative twice as per the England and Wales Cricket Board's (ECB) protocols.

PTI | London | Updated: 16-07-2020 18:01 IST | Created: 16-07-2020 18:01 IST
Pakistan spinner Kashif Bhatti joins squad after testing COVID negative

Pakistan left-arm spinner Kashif Bhatti has been allowed to join the rest of the squad in Worcester after testing COVID-19 negative twice as per the England and Wales Cricket Board's (ECB) protocols. The 33-year-old had earlier tested positive after arriving in the UK with a delayed third batch of Pakistani players for the series starting next month.

Bhatti arrived here late after testing positive back home in Pakistan. He was cleared to fly to the UK after testing negative twice as per the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) protocols. But after landing in the UK, his initial test results conducted under ECB protocols turned out positive, forcing him to self-isolate from the rest of the Pakistan squad in Worcester. But he is now being allowed to integrate with the team after consecutive negative results, reported ESPNcricinfo. "The player had returned a positive test result for the remnants of a previous Covid-19 infection and in consultation with Public Health England and a virologist, a safety-first approach was taken to isolate the player," an ECB spokesperson said. "The player has now returned a second negative test with no risk of infection to other players and staff." Bhatti flew to the UK along with fellow cricketers Haider Ali and Imran Khan, besides team masseur Malang Ali. All these individuals had initially tested positive in Pakistan. The bulk of the Pakistan squad landed here on June 29 while a second batch of players including Fakhar Zaman, Mohammad Hasnain, Mohammad Hafeez, Mohammad Rizwan, Shadab Khan and Wahab Riaz, all of whom tested negative on the retest, arrived a few days later.

The third batch of Pakistani players and support staff arrived here on July 8. Pakistan are scheduled to play a three-match Test series against England to be held in a bio-secure environment, starting August 5 at Manchester..

TRENDING

Decision to cancel final year exams due to COVID-19: HC told

One Piece Chapter 985 spoilers: Will Momonosuke be executed? Kaido-Big Mom alliance

Cobra Kai Season 3 will be out by end of summer, tweets co-creator Jon Hurwitz

ESET discovers new operation within cyber-espionage campaign in Middle East

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Why COVID-19 is unstoppable in USA despite it being ranked at the top of GHS Index?

Several worst-hit countries such as Italy, France, Spain, the UK, Canada, and Russia have peaked COVID-19 cases in April. Almost all of them have gradually flattened the curve. However, the USA is setting new daily records of infections tha...

COVID-19 seems cooking biggest ever global scam

The increasing number of corruption cases on COVID-19 funds from throughout the world and involvement of high profile persons indicate that the countries cant ignore corruption in their pandemic response programs. This has generated the nee...

Health Management Information Systems lack holistic, integrated, and pandemic resilient character

Being a part of the United Nations system, the World Health Organization WHO deserves its share of rebuke for its alleged failure issue COVID-19 health emergency alerts on appropriate time. However, the pandemic has also exposed loopholes i...

Pride in the time of coronavirus: a welcome move online?

This year is different in many ways not least as celebrations are also taking place&#160;against the dramatic backdrop of a global health crisis and a resurgence in grassroots activism following the death of George Floyd in Minneapolis. ...

Videos

Latest News

Over 1 lakh Indians returned home from Nepal, Bhutan, Bangladesh: MEA

Over one lakh Indians have returned home from Nepal, Bhutan and Bangladesh by land borders as part of the central governments Vande Bharat Mission operationalised to evacuate stranded citizens from foreign countries amid the coronavirus-inf...

Babri trial: CBI court records statement of another accused

A special CBI court hearing the Babri Masjid demolition case here on Thursday recorded the statement of accused Santosh Dubey. Dubey, who appeared in person before the court, said he was innocent and was falsely implicated in the case by...

Dutch king opens disease exhibition delayed by pandemic

A museum in the Dutch city of Leiden finally opened an exhibition on contagious diseases through the ages on Thursday after a long delay caused by the disease currently sweeping the world COVID-19. Dutch King Willem-Alexander, who briefly ...

Zimbabwe economy to shrink by 4.5% this year on COVID-19, drought

Zimbabwes economy is expected to shrink by 4.5 this year owing to the fallout from the COVID-19 pandemic and a brutal climate change-related drought, the finance minister said on Thursday.The crucial mining sector will contract by 4, Financ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020