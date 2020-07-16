O'Reilly, MacKinnon, Matthews finalists for Lady Byng

St. Louis Blues forward Ryan O'Reilly is bidding to win his second Lady Byng Trophy. O'Reilly, who received the honor in 2013-14 with Colorado, joined Avalanche forward Nathan MacKinnon and Toronto Maple Leafs center Auston Matthews in being named finalists for the award on Thursday.

The award voted on by the Professional Hockey Writers' Association, is presented annually to the NHL player who best combines sportsmanship, gentlemanly conduct and ability. The winner will be announced during the conference finals. O'Reilly recorded 61 points (12 goals, 49 assists) while totaling just five minor penalties for 10 minutes in 71 games this season. The reigning Selke and Conn Smythe Trophy recipient is a four-time finalist for the Lady Byng, including in each of the past three seasons.

"It's a special thing," O'Reilly told the Blues website. "For myself, I take a lot of pride to be able to impact the game and also be respected in it, stay out of the (penalty) box, and be respected that way. (I can) be one that's respected by refs and feel like whenever guys are freaking out, I can kind of be a calm voice there. ... To be recognized for that is an amazing thing." MacKinnon collected 93 points (35 goals, 58 assists) and was assessed just five minor penalties totaling 12 minutes this season. A finalist for the Ted Lindsay Award on Monday, MacKinnon is a first-time finalist for the Lady Byng and would be the third Avalanche/Quebec Nordiques player to win the award should he do so.

Matthews has posted career-high totals in goals (47) and points (80) while being assessed just four minor penalties for eight minutes in 70 games this season. It is the first Lady Byng nomination for Matthews, who would be the first Maple Leafs player to win the award since Alexander Mogilny in 2002-03.