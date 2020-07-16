Mariners prospect Rodriguez out with broken wrist

Seattle Mariners prospect Julio Rodriguez sustained a hairline fracture in his left wrist while diving for a ball. The injury happened Wednesday at Seattle's T-Mobile Park, where the 19-year-old outfielder was participating in a postgame drill.

"It's a drill we've done many, many times," manager Scott Servais said. "A soft liner was hit into right field and Julio came in and instead of just pulling up and playing it on a hop, he decided to dive for the ball and jammed his wrist into the ground." Servais said X-rays confirmed the fracture and Rodriguez will have more tests on Thursday.

Rodriguez, ranked as the No. 18 prospect in baseball and No. 2 in the Seattle organization by MLB Pipeline, is part of the Mariners' 60-player pool for summer camp. He was not expected to make the 30-man roster for Opening Day, however. "I feel horrible for Julio," Servais said. "A young player in a drill, he's going all out and that's what we expect of our guys. It's unfortunate that happened. I feel really, really bad for him. He had a great day leading into that. He banged a ball off the wall against (Kendall) Graveman. You hate to see that happen to anybody, but certainly with a young player it's really important for him to get some at-bats and experience. But he'll be on hold for a while."

Rodriguez missed two months last season at Class A West Virginia with a hairline fracture in his left hand after being hit by a pitch. He batted .326 with 12 homers and 69 RBIs in 84 games at West Virginia and Class A Modesto. --Field Level Media