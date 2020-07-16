Left Menu
Development News Edition

Mariners prospect Rodriguez out with broken wrist

"A soft liner was hit into right field and Julio came in and instead of just pulling up and playing it on a hop, he decided to dive for the ball and jammed his wrist into the ground." Servais said X-rays confirmed the fracture and Rodriguez will have more tests on Thursday. Rodriguez, ranked as the No. 18 prospect in baseball and No. 2 in the Seattle organization by MLB Pipeline, is part of the Mariners' 60-player pool for summer camp.

Reuters | Updated: 16-07-2020 23:59 IST | Created: 16-07-2020 23:59 IST
Mariners prospect Rodriguez out with broken wrist

Seattle Mariners prospect Julio Rodriguez sustained a hairline fracture in his left wrist while diving for a ball. The injury happened Wednesday at Seattle's T-Mobile Park, where the 19-year-old outfielder was participating in a postgame drill.

"It's a drill we've done many, many times," manager Scott Servais said. "A soft liner was hit into right field and Julio came in and instead of just pulling up and playing it on a hop, he decided to dive for the ball and jammed his wrist into the ground." Servais said X-rays confirmed the fracture and Rodriguez will have more tests on Thursday.

Rodriguez, ranked as the No. 18 prospect in baseball and No. 2 in the Seattle organization by MLB Pipeline, is part of the Mariners' 60-player pool for summer camp. He was not expected to make the 30-man roster for Opening Day, however. "I feel horrible for Julio," Servais said. "A young player in a drill, he's going all out and that's what we expect of our guys. It's unfortunate that happened. I feel really, really bad for him. He had a great day leading into that. He banged a ball off the wall against (Kendall) Graveman. You hate to see that happen to anybody, but certainly with a young player it's really important for him to get some at-bats and experience. But he'll be on hold for a while."

Rodriguez missed two months last season at Class A West Virginia with a hairline fracture in his left hand after being hit by a pitch. He batted .326 with 12 homers and 69 RBIs in 84 games at West Virginia and Class A Modesto. --Field Level Media

TRENDING

Tata Power to develop 225 MW hybrid renewable power project

Novartis announces new initiative to help patients access affordable medicines

Hackers accessed Twitter's internal systems to hijack accounts

India's Infosys set for best day in over 7 years after profit beat, surprise outlook

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Why COVID-19 is unstoppable in USA despite it being ranked at the top of GHS Index?

Several worst-hit countries such as Italy, France, Spain, the UK, Canada, and Russia have peaked COVID-19 cases in April. Almost all of them have gradually flattened the curve. However, the USA is setting new daily records of infections tha...

COVID-19 seems cooking biggest ever global scam

The increasing number of corruption cases on COVID-19 funds from throughout the world and involvement of high profile persons indicate that the countries cant ignore corruption in their pandemic response programs. This has generated the nee...

Health Management Information Systems lack holistic, integrated, and pandemic resilient character

Being a part of the United Nations system, the World Health Organization WHO deserves its share of rebuke for its alleged failure issue COVID-19 health emergency alerts on appropriate time. However, the pandemic has also exposed loopholes i...

Pride in the time of coronavirus: a welcome move online?

This year is different in many ways not least as celebrations are also taking place&#160;against the dramatic backdrop of a global health crisis and a resurgence in grassroots activism following the death of George Floyd in Minneapolis. ...

Videos

Latest News

U.S. targets all Chinese Communist Party members for possible travel ban -source

The Trump administration is considering banning travel to the United States by all members of the Chinese Communist Party and their families, a person familiar with the matter said on Thursday, a move that would worsen already tense U.S.-Ch...

US STOCKS-Wall St ends lower on COVID-19 worries, tech weighs

The SP 500 ended down on Thursday, pulled lower by Microsoft Corp and Apple Inc, as elevated levels of unemployment claims heightened concerns about the economic toll from rising coronavirus cases.U.S. retail sales increased more than expec...

Tech entrepreneur slain in New York died of multiple stab wounds -medical examiner

A technology entrepreneur found slain in his New York City apartment died of multiple stab wounds, the citys medical examiner said on Thursday.Police said earlier this week that the death of Fahim Saleh, 33, was a homicide but have given fe...

Iran security forces fire tear gas to disperse protesters

Iranian security forces fired tear gas on Thursday to disperse demonstrators gathered in the southwestern city of Behbahan, witnesses told Reuters, and there was a heavy presence of forces in other cities.Videos posted on social media from ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020