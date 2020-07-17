Report: First-round pick Henderson reaches deal with Jags

Rookie cornerback CJ Henderson agreed to terms on a four-year, $20.5 million deal with the Jacksonville Jaguars, NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport reported on Thursday. The deal includes a fifth-year option for Henderson, who was the ninth overall pick of the 2020 NFL Draft and second cornerback taken after Ohio State's Jeff Okudah by the Detroit Lions.

Henderson recorded 33 tackles and 11 pass breakups in nine games this past season with Florida. In three seasons, he had six interceptions (returning two for touchdowns as a freshman), 93 tackles, four sacks and 20 pass breakups. Henderson will be looked upon to contribute right away after Jacksonville traded A.J. Bouye in March and dealt Jalen Ramsey to the Los Angeles Rams prior to last year's deadline.

Fellow first-round pick K'Lavon Chaisson is one of the five remaining unsigned picks for the Jaguars. --Field Level Media