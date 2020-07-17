Following is a summary of current sports news briefs. 72 NFL players test positive for COVID-19, players' union says

With training camps set to open in less than two weeks, 72 National Football League players had tested positive for COVID-19 as of July 10, according to the players' association. It was not immediately clear who the players were or which teams they play for. F Beasley won't return to Nets - report

Veteran forward Michael Beasley, who reportedly tested positive for the coronavirus, will not return to the Brooklyn Nets, The Athletic reported on Thursday. Beasley's positive test was reported earlier this week by The Athletic. He left the Orlando, Fla., area after the test, and it is unclear if he will attempt to sign with another club. Time to reconsider Native American names, say activists and academics

As the Washington, D.C. National Football League franchise contemplates a new identity, some activists, academics and branding experts say other teams should reconsider their Native American names and symbols. The Washington team announced on Monday plans to drop its "Redskins" name after a review. 15 former employees of Washington's NFL team allege sexual harassment - report

Fifteen women who were once employees for Washington's NFL team told The Washington Post in a story published Thursday that they were sexually harassed during their tenures with the club. The Post's report details dozens of instances of alleged sexual harassment and verbal abuse, citing interviews with more than 40 current and former employees, including the 15 women, as well as text messages and internal company documents. The allegations, which span from 2006 through 2019, primarily include inappropriate sexual comments, unwelcome overtures and pressure to wear revealing clothing. Motor racing: Ferrari drivers move on from Austrian collision

Ferrari drivers Sebastian Vettel and Charles Leclerc put their Styrian Grand Prix collision behind them on Thursday, but without much optimism for the immediate future. Ferrari, last year's Formula One runners-up, are fifth overall after two races in which they rode their luck and then lost it. Golf: Steele grabs early clubhouse lead at windy Muirfield

Brendan Steele was nearly flawless as he grabbed the early first-round clubhouse lead at the Memorial Tournament in Dublin, Ohio on Thursday while a number of big names struggled in tough scoring conditions. Steele, whose round was highlighted by an eagle hole-out from 111 yards at the par-five 11th, shot a four-under-par 68 at windy Muirfield Village Golf Club to sit one shot clear of Charles Howell III. Real Madrid seal Spanish title with win over Villarreal

Real Madrid clinched a record-extending 34th La Liga title with one game to spare by beating Villarreal 2-1 at home on Thursday thanks to two goals from their leading scorer Karim Benzema. Real have 86 points after 37 games, seven more than deposed champions Barcelona who were beaten 2-1 at home to Osasuna. Edmonton to drop Eskimos as name - report

The Edmonton Eskimos of the Canadian Football League have decided they will drop their nickname, Ryan Rishaug of TSN reported on Thursday. According to the report, an announcement will likely be made next week. Athletics: U.S. sprinter Stevens banned 18 months for missed tests

American sprinter Deajah Stevens, who reached the 2016 Rio Olympics 200 metres final, was banned 18 months for missing anti-doping tests and will be ineligible for next year's Tokyo Games, the Athletics Integrity Unit said on Thursday. The ban handed down to Stevens, who won the U.S. 200m title a year after finishing seventh in the Olympics final, has been backdated to begin on Feb. 17, 2020, and will expire at midnight on Aug. 16, 2021, eight days after the Tokyo Olympics conclude. WNBA will not demand Loeffler sell stake in Atlanta Dream

WNBA Commissioner Cathy Engelbert said Atlanta Dream co-owner Kelly Loeffler will not be forced to sell her stake in the team, despite harsh criticism from within the league over comments she made about Black Lives Matter. Loeffler, a Republican U.S. senator from Georgia, criticized the league earlier this month for supporting the movement, saying "we need less - not more politics in sports," and called Black Lives Matter "a very divisive organization based on Marxist principles."