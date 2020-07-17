Left Menu
Archer's breach of bio-secure protocols "could have been disaster", says Ashley Giles

The managing director of England men's team, Ashley Giles, said that Jofra Archer's breach of team's bio-secure protocols could have been a "disaster".

ANI | London | Updated: 17-07-2020 10:16 IST | Created: 17-07-2020 10:16 IST
Jofra Archer . Image Credit: ANI

The managing director of England men's team, Ashley Giles, said that Jofra Archer's breach of team's bio-secure protocols could have been a "disaster". "This could have been disaster. The ripple effect from this small act could have cost us tens of millions of pounds," ESPNcricinfo quoted Giles as saying.

"The potential knock on effect I don't think Jofra could have understood. We made it clear what we expected but maybe he did not quite understand," he added. It emerged that Archer had broken his journey between the Ageas Bowl and Emirates Old Trafford by making a brief but unauthorised visit to his home in Brighton, ESPNcricinfo reported.

Consequently, England and Wales Cricket Board (ECB) on Thursday announced that Archer has been excluded from the second Test against West Indies for breaching the team's bio-secure protocols. "Archer will now commence five days of isolation and will undergo two COVID-19 tests in this period, which have to test negative before his self-isolation period is lifted," ECB had said in a statement.

Giles also stated that Archer will have to undergo a "disciplinary process" for his actions. "There has to be consequence to every action and there will be a process we go through. There will be a disciplinary process. That is as much as I want to say on that as it is an employment matter," he said.

In the second Test, West Indies won the toss and opted to bowl first. Dom Sibley and Ben Stokes guided England to 207/3 at the end of the first day of the second Test. (ANI)

