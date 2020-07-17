Left Menu
Everything Zidane touches turns to gold: Sergio Ramos credits manager after La Liga victory

Crediting Real Madrid manager Zinedine Zidane for the club's La Liga triumph, Sergio Ramos said everything Zidane touches turns into gold.

ANI | Madrid | Updated: 17-07-2020 10:25 IST | Created: 17-07-2020 10:25 IST
Real Madrid manager Zinedine Zidane with Sergio Ramos. (Photo/ Real Madrid Twitter) . Image Credit: ANI

Crediting Real Madrid manager Zinedine Zidane for the club's La Liga triumph, Sergio Ramos said everything Zidane touches turns into gold. "He's key, he's the captain of the ship and he's the one who has to stand up and make the difference amongst everyone else," the club's official website quoted Ramos as saying.

"He's always been someone who has placed his trust in his players and we feel really well supported by him. We believe in him and his work. Everything he touches turns to gold. Long may it last and may people appreciate what a great person he is. He's a unique coach," he added. Real Madrid on Friday defeated Villarreal by 2-1 with the help of Karim Benzema's brace. On the other hand, the second-placed club, Barcelona, suffered a 2-1 defeat at the hands of Osasuna which gave Zidane-led side an unassailable seven-point lead at the top of La Liga table.

This was the 34th La Liga title won by Real Madrid. Moreover, this was Real Madrid's tenth consecutive win in the competition. The Zinedine Zidane-led side has not faced even a single defeat since the resumption of La Liga following the coronavirus-enforced break.

Ramos said the victory is the reward of their hard work. "This is a reward for our hard work, determination and balanced approach. When you go about things in the right way, you end up reaping the rewards. This is worthy of real praise, despite what people might say. It's been a different sort of season after what happened but after lockdown we were clear about the fact that we'd have to win all of our games to be in with a shot of winning the title," he said. (ANI)

