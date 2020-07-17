England wants fans in stadiums in October

England wants fans in stadiums in OctoberPTI | London | Updated: 17-07-2020 16:23 IST | Created: 17-07-2020 16:23 IST
Sporting events in England could be opened up to spectators starting in October
No fans have been all owed at stadiums since sports resumed in the country in June after a three-month shutdown caused by the coronavirus pandemic
British Prime Minister Boris Johnson says "from October we intend to bring back audiences in stadia ... in a COVID-secure way subject to the successful outcome of pilots." AP SSCSSC
