Left Menu
Development News Edition

After almost five months of forced break, Joshna seeks access to squash court

India's highest-ranked squash player Joshna Chinappa is hoping to get access to courts sooner than later after almost five months away from the game even though the sport's national body has ruled out any activity till September due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 17-07-2020 16:35 IST | Created: 17-07-2020 16:35 IST
After almost five months of forced break, Joshna seeks access to squash court

India's highest-ranked squash player Joshna Chinappa is hoping to get access to courts sooner than later after almost five months away from the game even though the sport's national body has ruled out any activity till September due to the COVID-19 pandemic. Last month, Squash Racquet Federation of India (SRFI) secretary and former national coach Cyrus Poncha had told PTI that he does not see any tournament being conducted before September.

According to him, chances of resumption of training at the Indian Squash Academy in Chennai were also very low. Joshna is, however, keen to get back to the courts.

"It is not easy, not being able to get back on court. It is soon going to be five months since I have not been on a court. I personally love training at the academy (ISA). Just hope that as top athletes, we do get to train before September. "It is important because we are preparing for something really big eventually (2022 CWG and Asian Games). It is important to be able to be to connected to the game. Hope we are allowed to play in a controlled atmosphere, an hour a day or something like that," said Joshna, who broke back into the world's top-10 earlier this month.

The coronavirus case count continues to rise rapidly in the country but a lot of top athletes have resumed training under strict safety protocols set by the Sports Authority of India. Mumbai, Delhi and Chennai have been badly hit by the virus and all three are major squash centres. Following the central government guidelines on resumption of training, the Tamil Nadu government too allowed the reopening of stadiums and sports complexes without spectators. However, most sporting facilities in Chennai, including the ISA, remain shut.

Joshna, who entered the world's top 10 for the first time in 2016, is back in the group following the unexpected retirement of world number one Raneem El Welily last month. "It is my hardwork and a bit of luck that has got me here but I want to prove it on court, beating the top players consistently," said the 33-year-old, who has been on a strict fitness regime since the began lockdown in March.

TRENDING

Tata Power to develop 225 MW hybrid renewable power project

China moves rocket into place for nation's 1st Mars mission

Novartis announces new initiative to help patients access affordable medicines

India's Infosys set for best day in over 7 years after profit beat, surprise outlook

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Why COVID-19 is unstoppable in USA despite it being ranked at the top of GHS Index?

Several worst-hit countries such as Italy, France, Spain, the UK, Canada, and Russia have peaked COVID-19 cases in April. Almost all of them have gradually flattened the curve. However, the USA is setting new daily records of infections tha...

COVID-19 seems cooking biggest ever global scam

The increasing number of corruption cases on COVID-19 funds from throughout the world and involvement of high profile persons indicate that the countries cant ignore corruption in their pandemic response programs. This has generated the nee...

Health Management Information Systems lack holistic, integrated, and pandemic resilient character

Being a part of the United Nations system, the World Health Organization WHO deserves its share of rebuke for its alleged failure issue COVID-19 health emergency alerts on appropriate time. However, the pandemic has also exposed loopholes i...

Pride in the time of coronavirus: a welcome move online?

This year is different in many ways not least as celebrations are also taking place&#160;against the dramatic backdrop of a global health crisis and a resurgence in grassroots activism following the death of George Floyd in Minneapolis. ...

Videos

Latest News

Lebanon's advisers to work on compromise on financial plan, sources say

Lebanons financial adviser Lazard will see if a government financial rescue plan can be adjusted to reach a compromise workable for the International Monetary Fund, two sources said on Friday, after the plan hit resistance from politicians,...

Haikyuu!! Season 5 release needs extra time, Season 4’s second part postponed

Haikyuu Season 5 is one of the most anticipated anime series. Fans are worried thinking that the fifth season will take much time as Season 4 has been postponed.Haikyuu Season 4s second half was due to be released in July this year. But the...

Israel reimposes COVID-19 restrictive measures amid spike in new cases: Government

The Israeli government chaired by Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu has decided to reintroduce a number of preventive measures that entered into effect on Friday evening amid a sharp increase in COVID-19 cases in the country over the last f...

Bank of England's Bailey sees some sectors recovering, others not

Bank of England Governor Andrew Bailey said on Friday there were signs of activity returning quite strongly in Britains housing market and in new car sales, but not in hospitality and entertainment.Bailey, speaking in a webinar organised by...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020