Left Menu
Development News Edition

I was forever lonely, had to overcome isolation: Ntini reveals about time in SA team

Former South Africa pacer Makhaya Ntini on Friday recalled being "forever lonely" during his time in the national team as he opened up about the racism he faced, accusing his then teammates of making him feel isolated.

PTI | Johannesburg | Updated: 17-07-2020 17:26 IST | Created: 17-07-2020 17:26 IST
I was forever lonely, had to overcome isolation: Ntini reveals about time in SA team

Former South Africa pacer Makhaya Ntini on Friday recalled being "forever lonely" during his time in the national team as he opened up about the racism he faced, accusing his then teammates of making him feel isolated. The 43-year-old former speedster, who claimed 390 Test and 266 ODI wickets and played alongside stalwarts such as Shaun Pollock, Jacques Kallis, Mark Boucher and Lance Klusener among others, spoke about his experience in the wake of the 'Black Lives Matter' movement which gathered momentum following the death of African-American George Floyd.

"I was forever lonely at the time," Ntini, among the 30 former South Africa cricketers to come out in support of the BLM movement, said in an interview with 'South African Broadcasting Corporation'. "Nobody knocked on my door to go for dinner. Teammates used to make plans right in front of me, skipping me out. When walking into the breakfast room, nobody came to sit with me.

"We wear the same uniform and sing the same national anthem, but I had to overcome (the isolation)," he added. Ntini said he used to avoid travelling in the team bus and preferred running to the stadium to deal with the isolation.

"I used to see the driver of the team bus, give him my bag, and then I would run to the cricket ground. I did the same thing on the way back, I just ran back instead," he said. "People never understood why I did that, I never told them what I was trying to avoid. It became my best thing, I didn't have to face any of it. "I was running away from the loneliness. If I was sitting at the back of the bus, they would go and sit at the front. Whenever we won, it was joyful – but I was the first to be blamed whenever we lost." Ntini said his son Thando too has faced racism.

"My son Thando has also experienced this, he was almost stopped from going on an U19 camp (on false pretenses)," he said. On Tuesday, Ntini, along with 30 former cricketers, signed a statement in support of the BLM movement, saying racism remains part of the game in the country.

In the statement, the former cricketers also threw their weight behind current South Africa pacer Lungi Ngidi, who was recently criticised by ex-Proteas like Pat Symcox and Boeta Dippenar for supporting the BLM campaign. Former South Africa captain and star batsman Faf du Plessis on Friday expressed his solidarity with the fight against racism that has gripped the world, saying "All lives don't matter until black lives matter." Former cricketer Ashwell Prince, who also led South Africa in a few matches, had earlier called the country's system "broken".

South African Cricketers' Association and Cricket South Africa have also come out with statements in favour of the Black Lives Matter movement..

TRENDING

Tata Power to develop 225 MW hybrid renewable power project

China moves rocket into place for nation's 1st Mars mission

Novartis announces new initiative to help patients access affordable medicines

India's Infosys set for best day in over 7 years after profit beat, surprise outlook

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Why COVID-19 is unstoppable in USA despite it being ranked at the top of GHS Index?

Several worst-hit countries such as Italy, France, Spain, the UK, Canada, and Russia have peaked COVID-19 cases in April. Almost all of them have gradually flattened the curve. However, the USA is setting new daily records of infections tha...

COVID-19 seems cooking biggest ever global scam

The increasing number of corruption cases on COVID-19 funds from throughout the world and involvement of high profile persons indicate that the countries cant ignore corruption in their pandemic response programs. This has generated the nee...

Health Management Information Systems lack holistic, integrated, and pandemic resilient character

Being a part of the United Nations system, the World Health Organization WHO deserves its share of rebuke for its alleged failure issue COVID-19 health emergency alerts on appropriate time. However, the pandemic has also exposed loopholes i...

Pride in the time of coronavirus: a welcome move online?

This year is different in many ways not least as celebrations are also taking place&#160;against the dramatic backdrop of a global health crisis and a resurgence in grassroots activism following the death of George Floyd in Minneapolis. ...

Videos

Latest News

No can touch even an inch of India's land: Rajnath in Ladakh, hopes talks will resolve border standoff with China

On a visit to Ladakh, Defence Minister Rajnath Singh on Friday hoped the ongoing talks would resolve the border standoff with China but said he cannot guarantee the extent of success, and asserted that no power in the world can touch even a...

GLOBAL MARKETS-Where did all the bulls go? Rallies stall as EU summit begins

Europes stock markets and fast charging currencies were left treading water on Friday, as EU leaders met in Brussels to try to hammer through a 750 billion euro post-pandemic recovery fund.European, U.S. and world equity markets were headin...

COVID-19 recovery rate 63.33 pc; of 3.42 lakh active cases less than 1.94 pc in ICU: Health ministry

The Union health ministry said on Friday that less than 1.94 per cent of the 3.42 lakh active COVID-19 cases in India are in ICU, 0.35 per cent on ventilator support and 2.81 per cent are being given oxygen, while the recovery rate has impr...

Tokyo Olympic venues lined up, schedule remains the same

The 42 venues for next years delayed Tokyo Olympics have been secured and the competition schedule will remain almost identical to the one that would have been used this year. The Athletes Village and the main press center have also been li...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020