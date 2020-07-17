Left Menu
Development News Edition

Motor racing-F1 reports two COVID-19 positives ahead of Hungarian GP

Formula One reported on Friday that two people had tested positive for COVID-19 in the latest batch of nearly 5,000 tests but said neither attended the first two races in Austria.

Reuters | Budapest | Updated: 17-07-2020 21:15 IST | Created: 17-07-2020 21:15 IST
Motor racing-F1 reports two COVID-19 positives ahead of Hungarian GP

Formula One reported on Friday that two people had tested positive for COVID-19 in the latest batch of nearly 5,000 tests but said neither attended the first two races in Austria. A statement said 4,997 tests had been carried out on drivers, teams and personnel from July 10-16.

"Of these, two people have tested positive. The individuals were not present in Austria, with the affected people removed from operations and isolated. Tracing of close contacts completed and isolated," it said. The positives were the first linked to the sport since the scheduled Australian season-opener in March was cancelled after a McLaren employee was found to have the new coronavirus.

The delayed season finally started with two races on back-to-back weekends and without spectators at Austria's Red Bull Ring on July 5 and 12. Formula One is testing everyone involved every five days, with the paddock off-limits to most media while teams are operating in protective bubbles.

The sport performed 8,598 tests between June 26 and July 9, all coming back negative. The sport did not give details about the individuals but a source said neither was part of a team or in a frontline position.

Formula One managing director for motorsport Ross Brawn said last week that a positive test was sure to happen at some stage, but the sport had measures in place to ensure the racing continued. Most of the 10 teams are based in Britain, which has the highest coronavirus death toll in Europe.

TRENDING

Tata Power to develop 225 MW hybrid renewable power project

China moves rocket into place for nation's 1st Mars mission

Novartis announces new initiative to help patients access affordable medicines

India's Infosys set for best day in over 7 years after profit beat, surprise outlook

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Why COVID-19 is unstoppable in USA despite it being ranked at the top of GHS Index?

Several worst-hit countries such as Italy, France, Spain, the UK, Canada, and Russia have peaked COVID-19 cases in April. Almost all of them have gradually flattened the curve. However, the USA is setting new daily records of infections tha...

COVID-19 seems cooking biggest ever global scam

The increasing number of corruption cases on COVID-19 funds from throughout the world and involvement of high profile persons indicate that the countries cant ignore corruption in their pandemic response programs. This has generated the nee...

Health Management Information Systems lack holistic, integrated, and pandemic resilient character

Being a part of the United Nations system, the World Health Organization WHO deserves its share of rebuke for its alleged failure issue COVID-19 health emergency alerts on appropriate time. However, the pandemic has also exposed loopholes i...

Pride in the time of coronavirus: a welcome move online?

This year is different in many ways not least as celebrations are also taking place&#160;against the dramatic backdrop of a global health crisis and a resurgence in grassroots activism following the death of George Floyd in Minneapolis. ...

Videos

Latest News

Pompeo 'deeply disappointed' in EU court decision to ditch trans-Atlantic data transfer deal

U.S. Secretary of State Mike Pompeo said on Friday the United States was deeply disappointed in a ruling on Thursday by Europes highest court that a trans-Atlantic data transfer deal is invalid because of concerns about U.S. surveillance. P...

WRAPUP 1-Olympics-Organisers announce schedule for rearranged Tokyo Games

The Tokyo Olympics next year will use the same venues and follow an almost identical competition schedule as the one originally planned for this year before the event was postponed due to the novel coronavirus pandemic, organisers said on F...

8,308 new COVID-19 cases in Maharashtra

A total of 8,308 new COVID-19 cases and 258 deaths were reported in Maharashtra on Friday.According to the official data, the total number of cases stands at 2,92,589 and includes 1,60,357 recovered cases, 1,20,480 active cases and 11,452 d...

Fast & Furious 9 to be out in April 2021, plot & entire cast revealed, get other latest updates

Fast Furious 9 aka Fast and Furious 9 or F9 already came close to its release in May 2020. Almost everything was finalized and fans were quite excited for it. But the Covid-19 global pandemic situation totally collapsed the entire entertai...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020