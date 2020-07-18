Felony charge dropped against Texans WR Stills

Felony charges against Houston Texans wide receiver Kenny Stills and others arrested during a Kentucky protest were dropped on Friday. Stills, 28, was among 87 people arrested Tuesday after marching to the Louisville home of Kentucky Attorney General Daniel Cameron to protest the shooting death of Breonna Taylor.

Stills was charged with intimidating a participant in the legal process, a felony, as well as misdemeanor disorderly conduct and criminal trespass. Jefferson County attorney Mike O'Connell issued a release Friday saying his office was dismissing the felony count "in the interest of justice and the promotion of the free exchange of ideas."

O'Connell said the misdemeanor violations are still under review. Taylor, 26, was shot eight times by plainclothes officers serving a no-knock search warrant on March 13 for narcotics at her apartment.

Cameron has been the subject of multiple protests in Louisville for not charging the three officers involved in Taylor's killing. One was fired. Stills had 40 receptions, 561 yards and four touchdowns in 2019 and is expected to have a bigger role in the Texans' reconfigured offense this season with DeAndre Hopkins traded to the Arizona Cardinals.

While with the Miami Dolphins, Stills knelt during the national anthem to bring attention to social justice issues, including police brutality. He attended the funeral of George Floyd in Houston last month and has participated in other marches and protests in Louisville. --Field Level Media