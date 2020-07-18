Soccer-Huesca seal return to La Liga
Huesca sealed a quick return to La Liga on Friday when they beat Numancia 3-0 while Real Zaragoza and Almeria both lost. Zaragoza lost 4-1 at Albacete while Almeria went down 2-1 away to Ponferradina. Huesca, from north-west Spain, were promoted to La Liga for the first time in 2018 but lasted only one season.Reuters | Updated: 18-07-2020 03:17 IST | Created: 18-07-2020 03:17 IST
