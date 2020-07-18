Soccer-Huesca seal return to La Liga

Huesca sealed a quick return to La Liga on Friday when they beat Numancia 3-0 while Real Zaragoza and Almeria both lost. Victory put Huesca on 67 points with one game left in the Segunda Division, four ahead of Almeria and Girona.

Cadiz were already promoted. Zaragoza lost 4-1 at Albacete while Almeria went down 2-1 away to Ponferradina.

Huesca, from north-west Spain, were promoted to La Liga for the first time in 2018 but lasted only one season.