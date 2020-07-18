Cricket-England's Archer fined, warned for bio-secure protocol breach

Left Menu
England fast bowler Jofra Archer was fined an undisclosed amount and received an official warning for breaching the team's bio-secure protocols following the opening test against West Indies, the England and Wales Cricket Board (ECB) said on Saturday.

Reuters | Manchester | Updated: 18-07-2020 17:52 IST
England fast bowler Jofra Archer was fined an undisclosed amount and received an official warning for breaching the team's bio-secure protocols following the opening test against West Indies, the England and Wales Cricket Board (ECB) said on Saturday. Archer broke the rules by going to his flat in Brighton following the series opener in Southampton last week.

England dropped him from the team for the second test against West Indies, announcing the decision hours before the start of the match at Old Trafford on Thursday. "Following a disciplinary hearing held on Friday evening ... Archer has been fined an undisclosed amount and received an official written warning after admitting to breaching the team's bio-secure protocols on Monday 13 July when he made an unauthorised visit to his home in Hove," the ECB said.

