Jofra Archer fined for breaching England's bio-secure protocols

The England and Wales Cricket Board (ECB) on Saturday announced that pacer Jofra Archer has been fined for breaking the side's bio-secure protocols.

ANI | London | Updated: 18-07-2020 17:55 IST | Created: 18-07-2020 17:55 IST
England pacer Jofra Archer (file image). Image Credit: ANI

The England and Wales Cricket Board (ECB) on Saturday announced that pacer Jofra Archer has been fined for breaking the side's bio-secure protocols. Archer has been fined an undisclosed amount and also been given an official written warning after admitting to breaking the team's bio-secure protocols.

"Following a disciplinary hearing held on Friday evening, 17 July, England cricketer Jofra Archer has been fined an undisclosed amount and received an official written warning after admitting to breaching the team's bio-secure protocols on Monday 13 July when he made an unauthorised visit to his home in Hove," the ECB said in an official statement. Archer was withdrawn from England's second Test squad against West Indies at Emirates Old Trafford and the pacer is now commencing five days of isolation at the venue.

He will also undergo two COVID-19 tests in this period, which have to test negative before his self-isolation period is lifted. Archer is due to rejoin the rest of the squad on Tuesday 21 July.

The hearing was chaired by Ashley Giles, Managing Director, England Men's Cricket and included Archer's agent and a representative from the Professional Cricketers' Association. Extending an apology for his action, Archer had said that he indeed put the whole team and management in "danger" and "let both teams down".

"I am extremely sorry for what I have done. I have put, not only myself but the whole team and management in danger. I fully accept the consequences of my actions, and I want to sincerely apologise to everyone in the bio-secure bubble," ECB's official website had quoted Archer as saying. "It deeply pains me to be missing the Test match, especially with the series poised. I feel like I have let both teams down, and again I am sorry," he added.

West Indies is still trailing England by 437 runs as the hosts declared their first innings on 469/9 in the ongoing second Test. When the stumps were called on the second day, West Indies was at 32/1 after 14 overs.

Kraigg Brathwaite and Alzarri Joseph remained unbeaten for the visitors on 6 and 14 respectively. In England's first innings, Ben Stokes and Dom Sibley scored centuries to put the hosts in a comfortable position.

Stokes played a knock of 176 runs while Sibley registered 120 runs. For West Indies, Roston Chase picked up five wickets.

The visitors are 1-0 ahead in the series after defeating England in the first Test by four wickets. (ANI)

