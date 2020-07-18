Tigers RHP Zimmermann headed to 45-day IL

The Detroit Tigers will place right-hander Jordan Zimmermann on the 45-day injured list because of a right forearm strain, manager Ron Gardenhire said Saturday. The 34-year-old Zimmermann is not scheduled to undergo surgery and could return before the end of the season, Gardenhire said. The veteran hurler is entering the final season of a five-year, $110 million deal that he signed with Detroit before the start of the 2016 campaign.

The injury marks the latest setback for Zimmermann, who is coming off the worst season of his career. He went 1-13 with a 6.91 ERA in 23 starts for Detroit, which finished with the worst record in the majors. In 11 seasons with the Tigers and Washington Nationals, Zimmermann is 95-91 with a 4.04 ERA in 274 games (273 starts). He posted a 70-50 record with the Nationals but is 25-41 since joining the Tigers.

--Field Level Media