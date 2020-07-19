The following are the top/expected stories at 2100 hours: EXPECTED STORIES *Day 4 report of second Test between England and West Indies from Manchester. STORIES ON THE WIRE: SPO-CRI-LABUSCHAGNE-INTERVIEW Bumrah is hardest to face among India bowlers: Labuschagne By Kushan Sarkar New Delhi, Jul 19 (PTI) He has played just one Test against India but Australian swift-riser Marnus Labuschagne is quite confident of "staying a step ahead" of the world-class attack come December even though Jasprit Bumrah is "hard to get past".

SPO-ICC-MEETING-PREVIEW ICC Meet: BCCI hoping for formal postponement of T20 WC on Monday Dubai, Jul 19 (PTI) On hold for the past two months, the fate of this year's T20 World Cup will be up for a decisive round of deliberation when the ICC board meets virtually on Monday with the BCCI hoping for a postponement to ensure that the IPL can go ahead. SPO-CRI-CHAPPELL Ian Chappell wants overhaul of DRS, says it encourages 'player dissent' New Delhi, Jul 19 (PTI) Former Australia captain Ian Chappell has called for an overhaul of the Decision Review System, saying it is encouraging dissent from the players in its existing "manipulative" state.

SPO-BAD-GOPICHAND Badminton is most flourishing sport in India, future also bright: Gopichand New Delhi, Jul 19 (PTI) The inspiring success of P V Sindhu and Saina Nehwal at the global level has made badminton the most flourishing sport in India in the last decade, national chief coach P Gopichand said on Sunday. SPO-BAD-BWF BWF puts four-term limit on president's role, approves 30% gender representation in Council New Delhi, Jul 19 (PTI) The Badminton World Federation (BWF) has placed a four-term limit on its President's position besides approving the introduction of "geographical and gender representation" in its Council during the Annual General Meeting (AGM).

SPO-CRI-SABA KARIM BCCI Cricket Operations chief Saba Karim asked "to resign" New Delhi, Jul 19 (PTI) Former India wicket-keeper Saba Karim has been asked to resign from the post of BCCI General Manager - Cricket Operations. SPO-SHOOT-ISSF No General Assembly, ISSF to hold video meetings Munich, Jul 19 (PTI) The International Shooting Sport Federation (ISSF) has decided to hold continental video meetings" instead of the 2020 General Assembly considering the extraordinary situation arising out of the COVID-19 pandemic.

SPO-SHOOT-ONLINE OSL: Austrian Rocks beat French Frogs 10-6 New Delhi, Jul 19 (PTI) Austrian Rocks defeated French Frogs to qualify for the finals of the world's first Online Shooting League on Sunday. SPO-CRI-PATHAN Fast bowlers will have to be little more careful than others on resumption: Pathan New Delhi, Jul 19 (PTI) Former India pacer Irfan Pathan feels the fast bowlers will take at least four to six weeks to get back into rhythm when they return to action after the coronavirus hiatus.

SPO-CRI-CORK-STOKES I see Stokes becoming one of England's greatest cricketers, says Dominic Cork Manchester, Jul 19 (PTI) Former England pacer Dominic Cork reckons star all-rounder Ben Stokes will go on to become one of his country's greatest cricketers ever. SPO-CRI-AUS-SHORT I definitely back myself in red-ball cricket: Short Melbourne, Jul 19 (PTI) Australia's white-ball specialist D'Arcy Short says the tag of being a limited over cricketer doesn't bother him and he remains determined to prove himself in the traditional format.

SPO-CHESS-HARIKRISHNA Indian GM Harikrishna wins Chess960 event at Biel Festival Chennai, Jul 19 (PTI) India's Grandmaster P Harikrishna finished on top in the ACCENTUS Chess960 tournament, part of the 53rd Biel Chess Festival 2020, with 5.5 points from seven rounds. SPO-CRI-PAK-SHAH Pakistan batsman Khushdil Shah ruled out for up to 3 weeks after suffering thumb injury Derby, Jul 19 (PTI) Pakistan batsman Khushdil Shah has suffered a fracture in his left thumb and will be out of action for up to three weeks, the country's cricket board said on Sunday.