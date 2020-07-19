Left Menu
Development News Edition

Umpires disinfect ball after Dom Sibley accidentally uses saliva

The ICC's new guidelines were put into practice Sunday after England's Dom Sibley inadvertently used saliva on the ball, prompting the on-field umpires to disinfect the red cherry during the second Test against West Indies here. According to the new rules, the bowling team will get a warning if saliva is used either inadvertently or deliberately to shine the ball.

PTI | Manchester | Updated: 19-07-2020 21:24 IST | Created: 19-07-2020 21:20 IST
Umpires disinfect ball after Dom Sibley accidentally uses saliva
ICC logo Image Credit: ANI

The ICC's new guidelines were put into practice Sunday after England's Dom Sibley inadvertently used saliva on the ball, prompting the on-field umpires to disinfect the red cherry during the second Test against West Indies here. This is the first time that umpires intervened for sanitizing the ball during an international cricket match since the new COVID-19 guidelines were announced by the ICC.

The incident happened just before lunch on the fourth day of the match at the Old Trafford. Before the start of the 42nd over of the visitors' first innings, umpire Michael Gough was seen rubbing a tissue on both sides of the ball to disinfect it.

The home team brought the matter to the notice of the umpires as soon as Sibley himself admitted to accidentally using saliva on the ball. The International Cricket Council's (ICC) Cricket Committee, chaired by Indian spin legend Anil Kumble, had earlier recommended banning the usage of saliva to polish the ball in the wake of coronavirus pandemic.

According to the ICC's revised playing conditions, which is being played in a biosecure environment due to the pandemic, only sweat may be used to shine the ball as saliva is considered a potential carrier of the virus. According to the new rules, the bowling team will get a warning if saliva is used either inadvertently or deliberately to shine the ball. The team will be handed a five-run penalty after two warnings.

West Indies lead the three-match series 1-0 after their fine win at Southampton.

TRENDING

Lee Min Ho's upcoming drama after TKEM: The latest we know

Is Bae Suzy in love or dating someone again after Lee Min-ho?

The Dragon Prince Season 4 plot revealed, conflict between dragons & human beings

Zydus Cadila gets USFDA nod to market generic tension headache tablets

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

COVID-19: Healthcare supply chain problems expose need for real-time data flow

Lack of real-time information from healthcare supply chains hamper effective decision-making and resource allocation....

Why COVID-19 claims of China are hard to believe and difficult to follow

Over the years China has made an image of playing with data and information for its vested interests. Therefore, its concealing and sharing of information on COVID-19 outbreak, both, are looked at with suspicion by almost all the countries ...

Why COVID-19 is unstoppable in USA despite it being ranked at the top of GHS Index?

Several worst-hit countries such as Italy, France, Spain, the UK, Canada, and Russia have peaked COVID-19 cases in April. Almost all of them have gradually flattened the curve. However, the USA is setting new daily records of infections tha...

COVID-19 seems cooking biggest ever global scam

The increasing number of corruption cases on COVID-19 funds from throughout the world and involvement of high profile persons indicate that the countries cant ignore corruption in their pandemic response programs. This has generated the nee...

Videos

Latest News

Man held for raping daughter in Greater Noida

A 45-year-old man was arrested on Sunday for allegedly raping his teenage daughter in Uttar Pradeshs Greater Noida, police said. According to officials, the man, who runs a shop in a village in the Jewar area, had been forcing himself on hi...

Central team emphasises tracking, testing for fighting COVID-19 in Bihar

A central team, which reached here on Sunday to assess the COVID-19 situation in Bihar, asked the states health department to focus on tracking and testing to combat the deadly virus, an official said. The state has witnessed a spike in cor...

With spike in COVID-19 cases, Jammu to go under weekend lockdown

Jammu district authorities on Sunday announced a complete weekend lockdown beginning from July 24 to prevent the spread of coronavirus cases that had witnessed a spike over the past week, officials said. Jammu District Magistrate Sushma Cha...

EU recovery fund plan hangs in balance on third day of deadlocked summit

A European Union plan to breathe life into economies throttled by the coronavirus pandemic hung in the balance on Sunday as leaders quarreled over the level of spending and what strings to attach to it. On the third day of a tense summit in...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020