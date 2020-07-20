Ryu named Opening Day starter for Blue Jays

Top free-agent acquisition Hyun-Jin Ryu will make his Toronto Blue Jays debut with an Opening Day start Friday against the host Tampa Bay Rays. The Blue Jays signed the 33-year-old left-hander to a four-year, $80 million contract in December.

Ryu led the National League with a 2.32 ERA and went 14-5 last season with the Los Angeles Dodgers. "RYU READY?!" the Blue Jays posted on their Twitter page Sunday, announcing the decision.

Since debuting with the Dodgers in 2013, the South Korean hurler has compiled a 54-33 record with a 2.98 ERA in 126 games (126 starts). He earned his first All-Star selection and struck out a career-high 163 batters in 2019.