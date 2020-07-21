Left Menu
Development News Edition

India can reclaim hockey Olympic medal in Tokyo, says ex-captain Chetri

"But over the past eight years since the London Olympics, I think there has been considerable improvement in our game, and the credit for that also needs to go to all the players and coaches who have been involve," he said. "And also Hockey India for doing a great job in providing the best facilities and infrastructure to its athletes to train and stay during the national camps.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 21-07-2020 14:23 IST | Created: 21-07-2020 14:23 IST
India can reclaim hockey Olympic medal in Tokyo, says ex-captain Chetri

His dream of winning an Olympic medal unfulfilled, former India hockey goalkeeper Bharat Chetri believes Manpreet Singh and his men can break the four-decade-old jinx in the Tokyo Summer Games to be held next year. Indian hockey has a rich history in the Olympics, having won an unprecedented eight gold medals, besides one silver and two bronze medals.

But India's last success at the quadrennial event came 40 years ago in the 1980 Moscow Olympics, where they won the last of their eight gold medals. Chetri, who was part of the Indian team that finished last in 2012 London Olympics, said it is his belief that the past masters of the game can achieve something big in Tokyo.

"The younger Bharat would have said that my dream was to win medals at the Olympics, but the older Bharat, as a fan of Indian hockey, just wants to see the team win medals for our country at the Tokyo Olympic Games," Chetri was quoted as saying by Hockey India in a release. "It is not just a dream, it is a belief, which I have seen in our current players also during the times that I have spent with them as the goalkeeping or assistant coach.

"I think the talent that we have in our ranks, along with the top fitness levels, we really have a good chance to perform at our best under the guidance of both the respective chief coaches." The former captain said India has made significant improvement in all departments of the game since the last place finish in London and it is clearly evident from the world rankings where the eight-time Olympic champions are currently placed at fourth spot. "But over the past eight years since the London Olympics, I think there has been considerable improvement in our game, and the credit for that also needs to go to all the players and coaches who have been involve," he said.

"And also Hockey India for doing a great job in providing the best facilities and infrastructure to its athletes to train and stay during the national camps. "I think as a young player, when you see the kind of importance that a national team gets from its fans and the federation as well, it is very motivating," he added.

TRENDING

NSE-backed CAMS gets Sebi nod to float IPO

Crash Landing on You actor Hyun Bin reaches Jordan to work on The Negotiations

PM Modi congratulates Arvind Krishna for becoming global head of IBM

South Africa: Restaurants decides to protest against current lockdown restrictions

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

COVID-19: Healthcare supply chain problems expose need for real-time data flow

Lack of real-time information from healthcare supply chains hamper effective decision-making and resource allocation....

Why COVID-19 claims of China are hard to believe and difficult to follow

Over the years China has made an image of playing with data and information for its vested interests. Therefore, its concealing and sharing of information on COVID-19 outbreak, both, are looked at with suspicion by almost all the countries ...

Why COVID-19 is unstoppable in USA despite it being ranked at the top of GHS Index?

Several worst-hit countries such as Italy, France, Spain, the UK, Canada, and Russia have peaked COVID-19 cases in April. Almost all of them have gradually flattened the curve. However, the USA is setting new daily records of infections tha...

COVID-19 seems cooking biggest ever global scam

The increasing number of corruption cases on COVID-19 funds from throughout the world and involvement of high profile persons indicate that the countries cant ignore corruption in their pandemic response programs. This has generated the nee...

Videos

Latest News

Rishi Sunak hands UK key workers a COVID-19 crisis pay rise

UK Chancellor of the Exchequer Rishi Sunak on Tuesday handed an above-inflation pay rise to key workers such as doctors, teachers, and police officers in recognition of their hard work during the coronavirus pandemic crisis. The UKs Treasur...

Iraqi PM arrives in Tehran to meet with Iranian officials

Baghdad Iraq July 21 SputnikANI Iraqi Prime Minister Mustafa Al-Kadhimi arrived in Tehran on Tuesday for his first foreign visit in the new capacity to hold talks with Iranian officials, Irans Press TV broadcaster reported. Al-Kadhimis visi...

Bulgarian government survives no-confidence vote

Bulgarian Prime Minister Boyko Borissovs government survived a no-confidence vote in parliament on Tuesday following street protests against endemic corruption.Thousands of Bulgarians have taken part in rallies against Borissovs centre-righ...

Sushant Singh Rajput suicide case: Film critic Rajeev Masand at Bandra PS to record statement

Film critic Rajeev Masand on Tuesday arrived at Bandra police station in Mumbai to record his statement in connection with a case related to the suicide of actor Sushant Singh Rajput. According to police, statements of over 35 people, inclu...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020