Juventus doing phenomenal work: Ronaldo after win over Lazio

After Juventus secured a win over Lazio, striker Cristiano Ronaldo said that his club is doing a "phenomenal work". Ronaldo scored twice to hand Juventus a 2-1 win over Lazio in the ongoing Serie A here on Tuesday.

With these two goals, Ronaldo became the fastest player to register 50 goals in Serie A since 1995, Goal.com reported. Also, he has become the first player to score 50 goals in Serie A, Premier League and La Liga. "We knew it was going to be a difficult game, Lazio have had a great season so far. We had a great opportunity playing at home; we could have scored more, but we played a good match," Juventus' official website quoted Ronaldo as saying.

"My record? Records are always important, but what matters is the team. We are doing phenomenal work and the important thing is to end like this, to win: the records come from a natural process, but what matters is to bring home the league title," he added. With this victory, Juventus have inched closer to sealing the Serie A title as they have gained an eight-point lead at the top.

The club will next take on Udinese on July 23. (ANI)