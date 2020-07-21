Left Menu
Development News Edition

Juventus doing phenomenal work: Ronaldo after win over Lazio

After Juventus secured a win over Lazio, striker Cristiano Ronaldo said that his club is doing a "phenomenal work".

ANI | Turin | Updated: 21-07-2020 16:52 IST | Created: 21-07-2020 16:52 IST
Juventus doing phenomenal work: Ronaldo after win over Lazio
Cristiano Ronaldo . Image Credit: ANI

After Juventus secured a win over Lazio, striker Cristiano Ronaldo said that his club is doing a "phenomenal work". Ronaldo scored twice to hand Juventus a 2-1 win over Lazio in the ongoing Serie A here on Tuesday.

With these two goals, Ronaldo became the fastest player to register 50 goals in Serie A since 1995, Goal.com reported. Also, he has become the first player to score 50 goals in Serie A, Premier League and La Liga. "We knew it was going to be a difficult game, Lazio have had a great season so far. We had a great opportunity playing at home; we could have scored more, but we played a good match," Juventus' official website quoted Ronaldo as saying.

"My record? Records are always important, but what matters is the team. We are doing phenomenal work and the important thing is to end like this, to win: the records come from a natural process, but what matters is to bring home the league title," he added. With this victory, Juventus have inched closer to sealing the Serie A title as they have gained an eight-point lead at the top.

The club will next take on Udinese on July 23. (ANI)

TRENDING

NSE-backed CAMS gets Sebi nod to float IPO

Crash Landing on You actor Hyun Bin reaches Jordan to work on The Negotiations

PM Modi congratulates Arvind Krishna for becoming global head of IBM

South Africa: Restaurants decides to protest against current lockdown restrictions

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

COVID-19: Healthcare supply chain problems expose need for real-time data flow

Lack of real-time information from healthcare supply chains hamper effective decision-making and resource allocation....

Why COVID-19 claims of China are hard to believe and difficult to follow

Over the years China has made an image of playing with data and information for its vested interests. Therefore, its concealing and sharing of information on COVID-19 outbreak, both, are looked at with suspicion by almost all the countries ...

Why COVID-19 is unstoppable in USA despite it being ranked at the top of GHS Index?

Several worst-hit countries such as Italy, France, Spain, the UK, Canada, and Russia have peaked COVID-19 cases in April. Almost all of them have gradually flattened the curve. However, the USA is setting new daily records of infections tha...

COVID-19 seems cooking biggest ever global scam

The increasing number of corruption cases on COVID-19 funds from throughout the world and involvement of high profile persons indicate that the countries cant ignore corruption in their pandemic response programs. This has generated the nee...

Videos

Latest News

Employment sentiment showing signs of gradual improvement: Report

Easing of lockdown restrictions, seems to have a positive impact on the job landscape across sectors and geographies as employment sentiment has picked by 7 per cent from the 86 per cent drop it witnessed during the lockdown, says a report....

Rescuing viable firm more important than failing to liquidate unviable co amid COVID-19: Sahoo

Rescuing a viable firm is far more important than failing to liquidate an unviable company in the current coronavirus crisis, IBBI Chairperson M S Sahoo has said and asserted that limited suspension of the insolvency law ensures it is firml...

Centre plotting to destabilise govts of oppn-ruled states, BJP most destructive party: Mamata

West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee Tuesday accused the Centre of hatching conspiracies to pull down the governments in opposition-ruled states by employing federal agencies and money power, and branded the BJP as the most destructiv...

COVID-19: West Bengal to observe lockdown on July 23, 25, 29

West Bengal will remain in lockdown on July 23, July 25 and July 29 from 6 am to 10 pm each day in the view of coronavirus outbreak, according to an order by the state government. On Monday, the West Bengal government announced a lockdown i...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020