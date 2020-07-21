Left Menu
Soccer-Dier signs new Tottenham deal until 2024

It's been very difficult for everyone in different ways with everything that's happened," Dier told Spurs' website https://www.tottenhamhotspur.com/news/2020/july/dier-i-feel-like-that-20-year-old-when-i-first-arrived. Spurs are seventh in the league standings with 58 points from 37 games and finish their campaign with a trip to Crystal Palace on Sunday, hoping to secure a place in European competition.

Reuters | Updated: 21-07-2020 17:25 IST | Created: 21-07-2020 17:25 IST
Tottenham Hotspur's versatile England international Eric Dier has signed a new deal that will keep him at the north London side until 2024, the Premier League club said on Tuesday. The 26-year-old, who joined from Portugal's Sporting Lisbon in 2014 and primarily played as a holding midfielder, has become a key player in their defence under manager Jose Mourinho who took charge after Mauricio Pochettino was sacked in November.

Dier, who was due to be out of contract next summer, has made 239 appearances for the club, scoring 11 times. "There have been many obstacles this season, right from the beginning. It's been very difficult for everyone in different ways with everything that's happened," Dier told Spurs' website https://www.tottenhamhotspur.com/news/2020/july/dier-i-feel-like-that-20-year-old-when-i-first-arrived.

Spurs are seventh in the league standings with 58 points from 37 games and finish their campaign with a trip to Crystal Palace on Sunday, hoping to secure a place in European competition. Dier will make his return to the squad having been banned for four games by the Football Association over a confrontation with a home fan, after Spurs' defeat on penalties by Norwich City in the FA Cup fifth round in March.

"Hopefully in that final game against Crystal Palace we can get the win and be in Europe next season, start with a clean slate and try to achieve the things we want to," Dier said. "I'm really happy to continue here and happy to commit to this new journey we're on now with our new manager."

