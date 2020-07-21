'Manchester United on journey towards something better', says Solskjaer

Manchester United manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer has said that the club is on a "journey towards something better". Manchester United currently hold the fifth spot on the Premier League table and need to win both the remaining games to qualify for the Champions League.

"There's always.. you want to be part of the biggest tournaments; play the biggest teams. That is an attraction in itself, but Man United is attractive enough," the club's official website quoted Solskjaer as saying when asked how important is Champions League football for the club. "I think everyone can see we're on a journey towards something better. I think so, anyway. It's in our own hands. I don't want to talk about how much it will mean financially, or to attract people. We just have to focus on these next two games and we're there," he added.

Solskjaer's men will compete against West Ham on Wednesday before taking on Leicester City on July 26. (ANI)