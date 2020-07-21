Left Menu
Development News Edition

ISL likely in Goa or Kerala, I-League set to be held in Kolkata from November

"This is a one-off case and from 2021-22, there would be physical inspections by the relevant authorities," the AIFF said. "In respect to the club licensing criteria, the AIFF are in talks with the Asian Football Confederation for certain exemptions to the Hero ISL and Hero I-League clubs in view of the prevalent pandemic situation." Furthermore, the planned Futsal league which was to be organised in the first-week of September may be postponed to a later date.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 21-07-2020 21:14 IST | Created: 21-07-2020 21:14 IST
ISL likely in Goa or Kerala, I-League set to be held in Kolkata from November

The Indian Super League may be held either in Goa or Kerala while Kolkata is set to host all the I-League matches with likely kick-off in November, as the All India Football Federation (AIFF) seeks to stage both the competitions in a single city in view of the COVID-19 pandemic. The League Committee of the AIFF, which met virtually on Tuesday, deliberated on the likely venues and dates of the two top leagues in the country.

"FSDL (ISL organisers) is in conversation with authorities in Kerala and Goa to explore possibilities of hosting ISL season in one state," a release said following the League Committee meeting chaired by AIFF senior vice-president Subrata Dutta. "The Committee tentatively decided to host the 2020-21 Hero I-League at Kolkata provided the State Association obtains the necessary approval in writing from the State Government." The Committee deliberated at length on the dates for the kick-off of various youth league competitions and unanimously felt that a final decision on the venues and dates would be taken soon in accordance with government guidelines pertaining to operational and medical aspects.

Regarding the second division league, the Committee tentatively proposed a kick-off in the third week of September, taking into consideration the transfer window, which would end on October 20. A decision on this will be taken on August 14. Regarding the AIFF Academy Accreditation, the Committee decided to be lenient and go by last year's ratings given to the 84 clubs who had participated in the last edition.

But with regard to the 50 new applicants, the Committee decided to have an inspection. "This is a one-off case and from 2021-22, there would be physical inspections by the relevant authorities," the AIFF said.

"In respect to the club licensing criteria, the AIFF are in talks with the Asian Football Confederation for certain exemptions to the Hero ISL and Hero I-League clubs in view of the prevalent pandemic situation." Furthermore, the planned Futsal league which was to be organised in the first-week of September may be postponed to a later date. The AIFF said it doesn't want the inaugural edition to be played behind closed doors and thus it is currently looking at a later window for the competition..

TRENDING

NSE-backed CAMS gets Sebi nod to float IPO

Crash Landing on You actor Hyun Bin reaches Jordan to work on The Negotiations

Clinical trials of COVID-19 vaccine, Covaxin to start at Bhubaneswar from tomorrow

PM Modi congratulates Arvind Krishna for becoming global head of IBM

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

COVID-19: Healthcare supply chain problems expose need for real-time data flow

Lack of real-time information from healthcare supply chains hamper effective decision-making and resource allocation....

Why COVID-19 claims of China are hard to believe and difficult to follow

Over the years China has made an image of playing with data and information for its vested interests. Therefore, its concealing and sharing of information on COVID-19 outbreak, both, are looked at with suspicion by almost all the countries ...

Why COVID-19 is unstoppable in USA despite it being ranked at the top of GHS Index?

Several worst-hit countries such as Italy, France, Spain, the UK, Canada, and Russia have peaked COVID-19 cases in April. Almost all of them have gradually flattened the curve. However, the USA is setting new daily records of infections tha...

COVID-19 seems cooking biggest ever global scam

The increasing number of corruption cases on COVID-19 funds from throughout the world and involvement of high profile persons indicate that the countries cant ignore corruption in their pandemic response programs. This has generated the nee...

Videos

Latest News

4,965 new COVID-19 cases, 75 deaths in Tamil Nadu

A total of 4,965 new COVID-19 cases were reported in Tamil Nadu on Tuesday taking the total number of active cases in the state to 51,344.According to the Health Department, the death toll has risen to 2,626 with 75 persons succumbing to th...

BMC removes poster board declaring actor Rekha's residence in Mumbai as containment zone

The Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation BMC on Tuesday removed the poster board declaring actor Rekhas residence in Mumbai as a containment zone.BMC had on July 12 sealed the 65-year-old actors bungalow Sea Springs after a security guard on ...

Heavy rain lashes Delhi; waterlogging woes continue

A fresh spell of heavy rainfall lashed the national capital on Tuesday, inundating low-lying areas and affecting traffic movement in parts of the city. Residents shared pictures and videos of rainwater gushing into their houses and vehicl...

Vehicles lifters' gang busted in UP; 7 held

Police claimed to have busted a gang of vehicle lifters with the arrest of seven persons here on Tuesday. As many as 62 luxury four-wheelers were recovered from them, a statement issued by police said. A joint team of crime branch and ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020