Left Menu
Development News Edition

MSK told me 'Sachin believes it was out': Harper on Tendulkar's controversial dismissal in 1999

"You may be disappointed to know that I'm still extremely proud of that decision because I considered the action before me and applied the law without fear or favor." India lost that Test badly and suffered a 0-3 whitewash. Harper revealed that former chief selector MSK Prasad, who was the wicketkeeper in that game, told him when they met in 2018 that Tendulkar himself believes it was out.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 21-07-2020 22:22 IST | Created: 21-07-2020 22:09 IST
MSK told me 'Sachin believes it was out': Harper on Tendulkar's controversial dismissal in 1999

Former ICC elite-level umpire Daryl Harper looks back at his controversial decision against Sachin Tendulkar in the 1999 Adelaide Test "everyday of my life" but says he proudly stands by what he believes was a correct decision. A bouncer from Australian pace spearhead Glenn McGrath had Tendulkar ducking and the ball hit him on his shoulders. Officiating in the game, umpire Harper deemed it as LBW and, to India's surprise, raised his finger, igniting a debate. Recalling the controversial decision, Harper said he still thinks about that dismissal even after 20 years and stands by the call he made that day.

"I look back on that Tendulkar decision every day of my life. It's not that I sleep badly or have nightmares and replays dancing through my brain. When I walk through my garage I am confronted by a huge canvas print of Sachin and Glenn McGrath, taken momentarily after the ball made contact," Harper told Asianet Newsable. "You may be disappointed to know that I'm still extremely proud of that decision because I considered the action before me and applied the law without fear or favor." India lost that Test badly and suffered a 0-3 whitewash.

Harper revealed that former chief selector MSK Prasad, who was the wicketkeeper in that game, told him when they met in 2018 that Tendulkar himself believes it was out. "In December 2018, I met Indian selector MSK Prasad during lunch at Adelaide Oval during the Australia-India Test match. We probably hadn't seen each other since that Test 20 years earlier at the same beautiful ground," Harper recalled.

"We embraced each other as we did in pre-COVID-19 days with a generous and respectful hug. MSK was the first to speak. 'Sachin said he was out…Sachin said he was out', the Indian selector exclaimed excitedly. 'Well I thought he was too,' I confirmed. "It was a very unusual dismissal. I've never seen anything similar and I've watched a lot of cricket over the years…but I still believe it was correct," Harper said. He further said that Tendulkar never brought up that topic with the umpire. "I went on to umpire India in 26 Tests and 44 ODIs all over the world. I can't recall ever discussing that specific decision with the great man, but I believed Sachin and I were always on good terms. "My decision followed an appeal. That's how cricket works. Players and umpire moved on. That's what I consider as the true Spirit of cricket. That's why I almost always enjoyed umpiring India and especially in India," he added.

TRENDING

NSE-backed CAMS gets Sebi nod to float IPO

Crash Landing on You actor Hyun Bin reaches Jordan to work on The Negotiations

Clinical trials of COVID-19 vaccine, Covaxin to start at Bhubaneswar from tomorrow

PM Modi congratulates Arvind Krishna for becoming global head of IBM

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

COVID-19: Healthcare supply chain problems expose need for real-time data flow

Lack of real-time information from healthcare supply chains hamper effective decision-making and resource allocation....

Why COVID-19 claims of China are hard to believe and difficult to follow

Over the years China has made an image of playing with data and information for its vested interests. Therefore, its concealing and sharing of information on COVID-19 outbreak, both, are looked at with suspicion by almost all the countries ...

Why COVID-19 is unstoppable in USA despite it being ranked at the top of GHS Index?

Several worst-hit countries such as Italy, France, Spain, the UK, Canada, and Russia have peaked COVID-19 cases in April. Almost all of them have gradually flattened the curve. However, the USA is setting new daily records of infections tha...

COVID-19 seems cooking biggest ever global scam

The increasing number of corruption cases on COVID-19 funds from throughout the world and involvement of high profile persons indicate that the countries cant ignore corruption in their pandemic response programs. This has generated the nee...

Videos

Latest News

Andhra Pradesh: 2 policemen suspended for tonsuring head, assaulting SC man

A sub-inspector and a constable were suspended in Andhra Pradeshs East Godavari district on Tuesday for allegedly beating up and tonsuring an SC youth in the police station. A case under the SCST Prevention of Atrocities Act has been filed ...

4,965 new COVID-19 cases, 75 deaths in Tamil Nadu

A total of 4,965 new COVID-19 cases were reported in Tamil Nadu on Tuesday taking the total number of active cases in the state to 51,344.According to the Health Department, the death toll has risen to 2,626 with 75 persons succumbing to th...

BMC removes poster board declaring actor Rekha's residence in Mumbai as containment zone

The Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation BMC on Tuesday removed the poster board declaring actor Rekhas residence in Mumbai as a containment zone.BMC had on July 12 sealed the 65-year-old actors bungalow Sea Springs after a security guard on ...

Heavy rain lashes Delhi; waterlogging woes continue

A fresh spell of heavy rainfall lashed the national capital on Tuesday, inundating low-lying areas and affecting traffic movement in parts of the city. Residents shared pictures and videos of rainwater gushing into their houses and vehicl...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020