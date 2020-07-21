Left Menu
Indian Grandmaster P Harikrishna began his campaign in the Classical event of the 53rd Biel International Chess Festival in Switzerland with a draw on Tuesday. The world No.26 Indian (Elo 2719) drew with veteran England player Michael Adams in 46 moves. In other games, 15-year-old German Vincent Keymer continued his good run, beating Spaniard David Anton Guijarro while Arkadij Naiditsch (Azerbaijan) defeated Noel Studer of Switzerland.

PTI | Chennai | Updated: 21-07-2020 22:13 IST | Created: 21-07-2020 22:13 IST
Biel Chess Festival: Harikrishna opens campaign in Classical event with draw

Indian Grandmaster P Harikrishna began his campaign in the Classical event of the 53rd Biel International Chess Festival in Switzerland with a draw on Tuesday. The world No.26 Indian (Elo 2719) drew with veteran England player Michael Adams in 46 moves.

In other games, 15-year-old German Vincent Keymer continued his good run, beating Spaniard David Anton Guijarro while Arkadij Naiditsch (Azerbaijan) defeated Noel Studer of Switzerland. Radoslaw Wojtaszek (Poland) and Frenchman Romain Edouard played out a draw.

Wojtaszek leads the overall standings (after Chess 960 and rapid events) with 12.5 points, followed by Keymer (11) and Harikrishna (10.5). Harikrishna had earlier finished second in the rapid section of the tournament and won the Chess 960 event.

The Biel Chess Festival, the first major event to be played over the board, is being held by adhering to all health protocols due to the COVID-19 pandemic situation, according to the tournament website. At the chessboard, the distance is increased by having two tables between the players. All pieces, boards and chess clocks are cleaned after each game. Spectators are not allowed at the venue.

