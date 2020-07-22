Left Menu
Development News Edition

Reports: NFL rosters cut to 80, preseason axed

The MMQB reported the opt-out deadline is still being determined. Meanwhile, negotiations continue regarding the training camp schedule, as players push for a longer ramp-up period, with more strength and conditioning and limited practices before eventually starting fully padded sessions.

Reuters | Updated: 22-07-2020 05:28 IST | Created: 22-07-2020 05:28 IST
Reports: NFL rosters cut to 80, preseason axed

The NFL Players Association told players Tuesday that roster limits will be cut from 90 players to 80 for training camp, and the preseason will be entirely canceled, according to multiple reports. Both changes were generally expected, although a firm decision on roster sizes had not previously been reported. Multiple reports on Monday night said the NFL had offered to cancel the full preseason, which the union had strongly recommended.

According to NFL Network, the NFL Management Council Executive Committee still must sign off on the trimmed roster size. Per the report, some had discussed a scenario where teams could choose to keep 10 players on a standby roster, but the union wants all teams to follow one rule. Most teams rosters have been at 90 or just below for most of the offseason.

Additionally, according to multiple reports, the sides appear close to an agreement on how players can opt out of the season. ESPN reported opt-out details are not yet firm, but NFL Network said there is a general agreement on voluntary and high-risk opt-outs, with the details being finalized. The MMQB reported the opt-out deadline is still being determined.

Meanwhile, negotiations continue regarding the training camp schedule, as players push for a longer ramp-up period, with more strength and conditioning and limited practices before eventually starting fully padded sessions. NFL Network reported earlier Tuesday that the NFL's latest proposal would have strength and conditioning through the first 12 days of camp, then non-padded practices through Day 18, with padded practices starting on Day 20 following a day off. The union's first proposal asked for three weeks of strength and conditioning and two weeks of non-padded practices.

Rookies and quarterbacks began reporting to teams Monday, with only COVID-19 testing and physicals scheduled for the first few days. Economic negotiations -- namely how to manage the expected revenue shortfall with regard to the salary cap -- still have a ways to go, according to multiple reports, but no agreement is required on that subject until games draw near in September.

Per NFL Network, there is a general agreement on stipends for players if games are lost due to the pandemic, but The MMQB reports the league does not want undrafted rookies to be eligible for stipends. --Field Level Media

TRENDING

Virgin River Season 2 synopsis, cast revealed, what latest we know

Church of North India acts against Chotanagpur diocese bishop

Science News Roundup: Applied Materials takes aim at chip speed bottleneck with new tech; United Arab Emirates launches mission to Mars and more

Airtel renews pan-India managed services partnership with Ericsson

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

COVID-19: Healthcare supply chain problems expose need for real-time data flow

Lack of real-time information from healthcare supply chains hamper effective decision-making and resource allocation....

Why COVID-19 claims of China are hard to believe and difficult to follow

Over the years China has made an image of playing with data and information for its vested interests. Therefore, its concealing and sharing of information on COVID-19 outbreak, both, are looked at with suspicion by almost all the countries ...

Why COVID-19 is unstoppable in USA despite it being ranked at the top of GHS Index?

Several worst-hit countries such as Italy, France, Spain, the UK, Canada, and Russia have peaked COVID-19 cases in April. Almost all of them have gradually flattened the curve. However, the USA is setting new daily records of infections tha...

COVID-19 seems cooking biggest ever global scam

The increasing number of corruption cases on COVID-19 funds from throughout the world and involvement of high profile persons indicate that the countries cant ignore corruption in their pandemic response programs. This has generated the nee...

Videos

Latest News

FOREX-Dollar licks wounds as investors fret over U.S. stimulus

The dollar nursed losses against most currencies, undermined by concern that Republicans and Democrats are struggling to reach consensus on the next round of U.S. economic stimulus measures.The euro traded near its strongest level in more t...

Twitter will suspend accounts tweeting about conspiracy theory group QAnon

Twitter Inc said on Tuesday it would permanently suspend accounts that violate its policies while tweeting about QAnon, a fringe group that claims deep-state traitors are plotting against President Donald Trump. Twitter, which announced the...

Mainland China reports 14 new coronavirus cases, including nine in Xinjiang

China reported 14 new coronavirus cases in the mainland for July 21, up from 11 cases a day earlier, the health commission said on Wednesday. Of the new infections, nine were in the far western region of Xinjiang, according to a statement b...

NFL-Total of 95 players test positive for COVID-19, union says

Ninety-five National Football League NFL players in total have tested positive for COVID-19, the players union said, with rookies scheduled to report to their teams on Tuesday and training camps opening for all players from July 28.Top play...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020