Left Menu
Development News Edition

NFL-Total of 59 players test positive for COVID-19, union says

Fifty-nine National Football League (NFL) players in total have tested positive for COVID-19, the players' union said, with rookies scheduled to report to their teams on Tuesday and training camps opening for all players from July 28. Including other individuals within the NFL, such as staff members, who have tested positive, the total number of cases stand at 95, a spokesman for the union NFLPA said.

Reuters | Washington DC | Updated: 22-07-2020 08:51 IST | Created: 22-07-2020 08:48 IST
NFL-Total of 59 players test positive for COVID-19, union says
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI

Fifty-nine National Football League (NFL) players in total have tested positive for COVID-19, the players' union said, with rookies scheduled to report to their teams on Tuesday and training camps opening for all players from July 28.

Including other individuals within the NFL, such as staff members, who have tested positive, the total number of cases stands at 95, a spokesman for the union NFLPA said. Last week, the union reported that 72 players had tested positive since July 10. As players recover and have "multiple negative tests" they are removed from the tally, the NFLPA spokesman said.

The NFLPA and the league have agreed to daily coronavirus testing for all players during the first two weeks of camp, the spokesman added, confirming a report https://www.espn.com/nfl/story/_/id/29497775/nfl-players-agree-daily-covid-19-testing-first-2-weeks-training-camp by ESPN. Top players had voiced their concern and anger on Sunday over a lack of COVID-19 safety protocols.

"Our union has been pushing for the strongest testing, tracing and treatment protocols to keep our players safe," the NFLPA said in a statement on Monday. "The testing protocols we agreed to are one critical factor that will help us return to work safely and gives us the best chance to play and finish the season."

There will be no pre-season games this year, the NFLPA spokesman said. The league is moving toward a Sept. 10 kickoff for their season, with attendance likely limited at stadiums across the country due to the coronavirus outbreak.

Major League Soccer (MLS) and the National Basketball Association (NBA), both operating out of a "bubble" at Disney World in Orlando, Florida, reported that no new positive cases came out of their most recent round of testing. MLS is midway through its "MLS is Back Tournament," while the NBA is set to resume its season July 30.

TRENDING

Church of North India acts against Chotanagpur diocese bishop

Virgin River Season 2 synopsis, cast revealed, what latest we know

Airtel renews pan-India managed services partnership with Ericsson

Is Dakota Johnson bisexual? Chris Martin to propose Jamie Dornan’s onscreen lover with a ring

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

COVID-19: Healthcare supply chain problems expose need for real-time data flow

Lack of real-time information from healthcare supply chains hamper effective decision-making and resource allocation....

Why COVID-19 claims of China are hard to believe and difficult to follow

Over the years China has made an image of playing with data and information for its vested interests. Therefore, its concealing and sharing of information on COVID-19 outbreak, both, are looked at with suspicion by almost all the countries ...

Why COVID-19 is unstoppable in USA despite it being ranked at the top of GHS Index?

Several worst-hit countries such as Italy, France, Spain, the UK, Canada, and Russia have peaked COVID-19 cases in April. Almost all of them have gradually flattened the curve. However, the USA is setting new daily records of infections tha...

COVID-19 seems cooking biggest ever global scam

The increasing number of corruption cases on COVID-19 funds from throughout the world and involvement of high profile persons indicate that the countries cant ignore corruption in their pandemic response programs. This has generated the nee...

Videos

Latest News

Philippine journalist Maria Ressa rejects 'politically motivated' tax evasion charges

Maria Ressa, a journalist who runs a Philippine news website known for its tough scrutiny of President Rodrigo Duterte, pleaded not guilty on Wednesday to tax evasion charges, saying the case was politically motivated to harass and intimida...

Russian court to rule in trial of historian who found Stalin-era graves

A Russian court is set to deliver its verdict on Wednesday in the closed-door trial of a historian accused of sexually assaulting his adopted daughter, a case his lawyer says was fabricated to punish him for documenting Stalin-era crimes. S...

Student files first climate change lawsuit against Australian govt

A 23-year-old student has filed a lawsuit against Australias government alleging it has failed to disclose climate change-related risks to investors in the countrys sovereign bonds, in the first such action against the Australian government...

U.S. EPA to propose first-ever airplane emissions standards, sources say

The Environmental Protection Agency EPA is set to announce on Wednesday the first proposed U.S. emissions standards for commercial aircraft, officials briefed on the matter said.In 2016, the U.N. International Civil Aviation Organization IC...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020