Left Menu
Development News Edition

Olympics-Tokyo 2020 preparing to deliver Games with COVID-19 - CEO Muto

"By delivering the Games successfully in Tokyo we strongly hope that can create a legacy that is in the history of mankind." NEW SPONSORS The delay to the Games will incur additional costs for organisers. The International Olympic Committee has already estimated that the postponement will cost them $800 million but the Japanese side has been less forthcoming in giving exact figures.

Reuters | Tokyo | Updated: 22-07-2020 11:53 IST | Created: 22-07-2020 11:48 IST
Olympics-Tokyo 2020 preparing to deliver Games with COVID-19 - CEO Muto
Representative image

Tokyo Olympics organizers are preparing to host the Games next year even if the global coronavirus pandemic hasn't eased substantially, organizing committee chief executive Toshiro Muto told Reuters on Tuesday. The Tokyo Olympics had been scheduled to start on Friday but were put back to 2021 because of the pandemic.

Since then, organizers have scrambled to rearrange an event that has been almost a decade in the making whilst trying to ensure next year's Olympics are safe for athletes, officials, and supporters. Muto said that although organizers hoped the threat posed by the virus could be reduced, nobody knows what the situation will be when the Games start on July 23, 2021.

Organizers are assuming coronavirus will remain a major problem. "It is rather difficult for us to expect that the coronavirus pandemic is contained," Muto told Reuters. "But if we can deliver the Games in Tokyo with coronavirus, Tokyo can be the role model for the next Olympic Games or other various international events."

Muto said he hoped Tokyo 2020 could be the benchmark in a post-pandemic world. "By delivering the Games successfully in Tokyo we strongly hope that can create a legacy that is in the history of mankind."

NEW SPONSORS The delay in the Games will incur additional costs for organizers.

The International Olympic Committee has already estimated that the postponement will cost them $800 million but the Japanese side has been less forthcoming in giving exact figures. Muto said the final figure wouldn't be known until December but hoped that bringing on new sponsors, despite the grim economic forecast, would help bridge the gap.

"I know that businesses are in dire circumstances because of coronavirus but still there are companies who are coming forward to say they want to sponsor the Games, which we appreciate very much," Muto said. "It is a bright piece of news."

On Wednesday, Tokyo 2020 announced that Tokyo Skytree, the tallest tower in the world, is joining as a new Games sponsor. Muto said he hoped all of Tokyo 2020's current sponsors would extend their contracts until the start of the Games next year, although this will come at a cost.

A poll conducted by Japanese public broadcaster NHK last month found two-thirds of Tokyo 2020's corporate sponsors were undecided on whether to continue their support. "We are hoping that there will be additional contributions (from existing sponsors) in terms of sponsorship fee because of the postponement of a year," Muto said. "We would appreciate a lot if they agree to this."

Muto did not give the names of any other new sponsors. SEPTEMBER MEETINGS

The Games were already set to cost more than 1.35 trillion yen before the postponement, and increased spending might further alienate a public already skeptical of an Olympics they once embraced. A recent poll conducted by Kyodo News found that fewer than one in four favoured holding the Games as scheduled next year.

Muto said meetings would be held starting in September, with members of the Japanese government and the local Tokyo Metropolitan Government on how best to rebuild support for the Games. "By making a nationwide effort to implement all possible, conceivable measures to battle coronavirus, the people of the world will be able to come to Tokyo with a peace of mind," he said. "Once we create such an environment, I think people's opinions will change." (Editing by Peter Rutherford and Gerry Doyle )

TRENDING

Church of North India acts against Chotanagpur diocese bishop

Virgin River Season 2 synopsis, cast revealed, what latest we know

Airtel renews pan-India managed services partnership with Ericsson

Is Dakota Johnson bisexual? Chris Martin to propose Jamie Dornan’s onscreen lover with a ring

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

COVID-19: Healthcare supply chain problems expose need for real-time data flow

Lack of real-time information from healthcare supply chains hamper effective decision-making and resource allocation....

Why COVID-19 claims of China are hard to believe and difficult to follow

Over the years China has made an image of playing with data and information for its vested interests. Therefore, its concealing and sharing of information on COVID-19 outbreak, both, are looked at with suspicion by almost all the countries ...

Why COVID-19 is unstoppable in USA despite it being ranked at the top of GHS Index?

Several worst-hit countries such as Italy, France, Spain, the UK, Canada, and Russia have peaked COVID-19 cases in April. Almost all of them have gradually flattened the curve. However, the USA is setting new daily records of infections tha...

COVID-19 seems cooking biggest ever global scam

The increasing number of corruption cases on COVID-19 funds from throughout the world and involvement of high profile persons indicate that the countries cant ignore corruption in their pandemic response programs. This has generated the nee...

Videos

Latest News

Rajasthan Speaker moves SC against HC directive to defer disqualification proceedings till Friday

Rajasthan Assembly Speaker C P Joshi Wednesday moved the Supreme Court against the high court directive to defer till July 24 the disqualification proceedings against 19 dissident Congress MLAs, including sacked deputy chief minister Sachin...

Indians across the world should be allowed to contribute to Ayodhya Temple: Bhandari

A prominent Indian-American activist in the US has appealed to Prime Minister Narendra Modi to allow members of the Indian diaspora to contribute to the development of the Ram temple in Ayodhya. Prem Bhandari, a community activist and also ...

Terror hideout unearthed in Rajouri, arms recovered

Security forces on Wednesday unearthed a terror hideout and recovered a Pika gun among other arms and ammunition in Jammu and Kashmirs Rajouri district, a police officer said. The hideout was unearthed during a major anti-militancy operati...

Spike in equity market retail participation seen since lockdown: Sebi chief

Retail participation in the equity market has increased since the lockdown to contain the coronavirus pandemic began, Securities and Exchange Board of India Sebi Chairman Ajay Tyagi said on Wednesday. New demat accounts have shot up as seve...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020