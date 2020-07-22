PGA Tour Series-China canceled due to virus

The PGA Tour Series-China season has been canceled because of the coronavirus pandemic. Greg Carlson, executive director of the China-based tour, said attempts to move the qualifying tournaments to other sites in Asia were not practical, and restricted access into mainland China made it too difficult to stage tournaments in 2020.

"It's a disappointment, but I know our players and fans understand — given the continuing evolution of the COVID-19 pandemic — staging a tour based in China with players from five different continents is just not feasible at this time," Carlson said in a statement. The tour, which is owned by the PGA Tour and operates in partnership with the Chinese Golf Association, started in 2014.

It is open to all nationalities and attracts players mainly from Asia and the Pacific Rim. Players who earned membership following the 2019 season will maintain their PGA TOUR Series-China status in 2021..