Serie A: Zlatan Ibrahimovic brace guides AC Milan to 2-1 victory over Sassuolo

Zlatan Ibrahimovic's brace guided AC Milan to a 2-1 victory over Sassuolo in the Serie A clash at Mapei Stadium on Tuesday. Besides Ibrahimovic's double strike in the first-half, Francesco Caputo converted the penalty for Sassuolo before Mehdi Bourabia was sent off late in the first half. The Rossoneri handled the game well in the second half with their opponents down to ten men, despite spurning a few chances too many to kill off the game. Rossoneri secured Europa League qualification for next season with three games still left to play in the current campaign.

Goalkeeper Gigio Donnarumma made his 200th appearance for the Milan. Milan has enjoyed a strong run of form since the season resumed last month, making it 10 games unbeaten in all competitions.

The win lifted them to fifth in the Serie A table, a point above Roma and three above Napoli, having played a game more. It was also the ninth game in a row Milan had registered at least two goals, their best scoring run in the league since 1964. Milan will now play against Atalanta at Giuseppe Meazza on Saturday, July 25. (ANI)