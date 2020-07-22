Left Menu
Development News Edition

MotoGP: Marc Marquez undergoes successful surgery

Spanish rider Marc Marquez on Tuesday underwent successful surgery in Barcelona.

ANI | Jerez | Updated: 22-07-2020 17:25 IST | Created: 22-07-2020 17:25 IST
MotoGP: Marc Marquez undergoes successful surgery
Marc Marquez (Photo/Marc Marquez Twitter) . Image Credit: ANI

Spanish rider Marc Marquez on Tuesday underwent successful surgery in Barcelona. After a fall on Sunday, Marquez was diagnosed with a broken right humerus and travelled to Barcelona on Monday.

Doctor Xavier Mir and his team in collaboration with doctor Barrera performed an open reduction and internal fixation of a titanium plate to the right humerus. Marquez is now recovering from a successful surgery and will remain in the hospital for up to 48 hours.

Team Manager, Alberto Puig, said Marquez will take some time to recover. "Everyone who races in the World Championship has the unfortunate possibility of getting injured and having to go to the operating room. Unfortunately, it was our turn and it was Marc who has had to undergo surgery. Marc will take some time to recover but we are happy with how everything has gone," Puig said in a statement.

"Doctor Mir and his team have taken care of the entire situation since the fall and performed a successful operation. This gives the Repsol Honda Team a lot of motivation, knowing it went well, but now we have to be patient to see how Marc recovers and to understand when he can return," he added. (ANI)

TRENDING

Church of North India acts against Chotanagpur diocese bishop

Virgin River Season 2 synopsis, cast revealed, what latest we know

Is Dakota Johnson bisexual? Chris Martin to propose Jamie Dornan’s onscreen lover with a ring

One Piece Chapter 986 release on Aug 3, Orochi still alive with 7 heads? What more you can see

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

COVID-19: Healthcare supply chain problems expose need for real-time data flow

Lack of real-time information from healthcare supply chains hamper effective decision-making and resource allocation....

Why COVID-19 claims of China are hard to believe and difficult to follow

Over the years China has made an image of playing with data and information for its vested interests. Therefore, its concealing and sharing of information on COVID-19 outbreak, both, are looked at with suspicion by almost all the countries ...

Why COVID-19 is unstoppable in USA despite it being ranked at the top of GHS Index?

Several worst-hit countries such as Italy, France, Spain, the UK, Canada, and Russia have peaked COVID-19 cases in April. Almost all of them have gradually flattened the curve. However, the USA is setting new daily records of infections tha...

COVID-19 seems cooking biggest ever global scam

The increasing number of corruption cases on COVID-19 funds from throughout the world and involvement of high profile persons indicate that the countries cant ignore corruption in their pandemic response programs. This has generated the nee...

Videos

Latest News

ED registers ECIR in Kerala gold smuggling case

The Enforcement Directorate ED on Wednesday registered an Enforcement Case Information Report ECIR in connection with the high-profile Kerala gold smuggling case, which is being probed by the National Investigation Agency NIA. Earlier, sour...

INSIGHT-How Tesla defined a new era for the global auto industry

Tesla Incs rapid rise to become the worlds most valuable carmaker could mark the start of a new era for the global auto industry, defined by a Silicon Valley approach to software that is overtaking old-school manufacturing know-how.Teslas a...

Five BJP members nominated to Karnataka legislative council

Bengaluru, July 22 PTI Five BJP members made it to the Karnataka Legislative Council on Wednesday following the recommendation of the state government. Governor Vajubhai Vala appointed C P Yogeshwar, A H Vishwanth, Bharathi Shetty, Shanthar...

SEEDS reaches out with water, dry ration to 1 lakh flood-hit people in Assam

City-based NGO Socio-Economic and Educational Development Society SEEDS on Wednesday said it is reaching out with safe drinking water, dry ration and hygiene kit to 1 lakh flood-hit people in Assam. Over 5.5 million people have been...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020