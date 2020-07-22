Left Menu
Development News Edition

Anirudh Thapa can play in Europe: Portuguese defender Henrique Sereno

Former Portugal defender Henrique Sereno feels young India international Anirudh Thapa has it in him to play club football in Europe. That was the key to success." Asked about the best Indian player in the title-winning Chennaiyin FC squad, Sereno said, "The strongest Indian player in the club was my captain Dhanpal Ganesh.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 22-07-2020 20:32 IST | Created: 22-07-2020 20:32 IST
Anirudh Thapa can play in Europe: Portuguese defender Henrique Sereno

Former Portugal defender Henrique Sereno feels young India international Anirudh Thapa has it in him to play club football in Europe. The central defender, who won back-to-back ISL title at ATK (2016) and Chennaiyin (2017-18) was all praise for his former teammate Thapa while speaking duirng a Live Instagram chat with Chennaiyin fan group Super Machans.

Thapa was also a part of the triumphant Chennaiyin outfit. "We had many good young players like Anirudh Thapa. He can play in Europe. He is a very good number 10 and has very nice skills. We also had Jeje (Lalpekhlua) who is a great striker," Sereno said. The 22-year-old Thapa has impressed with his game while turning out for both his club and the national team. The Portuguese added, 'We had so many players. Even the players who didn't play a lot like Keenan (Almeida), (Fulganco) Cardozo, they had amazing skills but they didn't get many chances but they were good in the training. That was the key to success." Asked about the best Indian player in the title-winning Chennaiyin FC squad, Sereno said, "The strongest Indian player in the club was my captain Dhanpal Ganesh. He is very strong. "Usually, Indian players are not too big. Dhanpal used to win every single ball in the midfield. He used to communicate well with the defenders." But the top player overall in that Chennaiyin team was Brazilian midfielder Raphael Augusto, he said.

"Raphael Augusto for me was the best Chennaiyin player. He was very skilful. He could have played for any team in Europe but he chose to play in India. For me, he was the best I had played at Chennaiyin FC." PTI AH BS BS.

TRENDING

Virgin River Season 2 synopsis, cast revealed, what latest we know

Church of North India acts against Chotanagpur diocese bishop

One Piece Chapter 986 release on Aug 3, Orochi still alive with 7 heads? What more you can see

Is Dakota Johnson bisexual? Chris Martin to propose Jamie Dornan’s onscreen lover with a ring

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

COVID-19: Healthcare supply chain problems expose need for real-time data flow

Lack of real-time information from healthcare supply chains hamper effective decision-making and resource allocation....

Why COVID-19 claims of China are hard to believe and difficult to follow

Over the years China has made an image of playing with data and information for its vested interests. Therefore, its concealing and sharing of information on COVID-19 outbreak, both, are looked at with suspicion by almost all the countries ...

Why COVID-19 is unstoppable in USA despite it being ranked at the top of GHS Index?

Several worst-hit countries such as Italy, France, Spain, the UK, Canada, and Russia have peaked COVID-19 cases in April. Almost all of them have gradually flattened the curve. However, the USA is setting new daily records of infections tha...

COVID-19 seems cooking biggest ever global scam

The increasing number of corruption cases on COVID-19 funds from throughout the world and involvement of high profile persons indicate that the countries cant ignore corruption in their pandemic response programs. This has generated the nee...

Videos

Latest News

India's COVID-19 count reaches 11,92,915, recovery rate stands at 63.13 pc

With the spike of 37,724 new cases, Indias COVID-19 count stands at 11,92,915 on Wednesday. The Union Health Ministry said that the toll has gone up to 28,732 with 648 deaths in the last 24 hours.Health Ministry also stated that with 28,472...

MLB players taking visible stance on social justice

Major League Baseball hasnt always been at the forefront of the social justice movement in recent years, with leagues like the NBA and NFL usually taking centre stage. But in the aftermath of George Floyds death in Minneapolis and because ...

Punjab CM directs Chief Secy to formulate guidelines for film, song shootings

Punjab Chief Minister Captain Amarinder Singh on Wednesday directed the State Chief Secretary to formulate clear guidelines for shooting of films, songs and other entertainment programmes safely amid the COVID-19 pandemic. The Chief Ministe...

Rawat invites Google to invest in Uttarakhand

Uttarakhand Chief Minister Trivendra Singh Rawat on Wednesday urged Google CEO Sundar Pichai to invest in the state, saying there is a great scope for investments in the information technology IT sector in small towns. In a letter to Pichai...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020