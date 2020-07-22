Left Menu
Development News Edition

Golf-AIG sponsorship will accelerate progress in women's game - R&A

Georgia Hall, winner of the 2018 women's Open, says the sponsorship extension is welcome as many players struggle from the loss of earnings. "I am so grateful that AIG has continued to support women's golf, particularly in the face of a pandemic," she said.

Reuters | Updated: 22-07-2020 21:47 IST | Created: 22-07-2020 21:47 IST
Golf-AIG sponsorship will accelerate progress in women's game - R&A

The R&A says the extension of insurance firm AIG's title sponsorship of the women's British Open until 2025 will accelerate the progress made in the women's game.

AIG have agreed a two-year extension to its current deal and this year's tournament at Troon in August, the first women's major to take place since the COVID-19 pandemic, will be called the AIG Women's Open. "The R&A and AIG share a long-term vision for the AIG Women's Open. We are fortunate to have such a committed partner in supporting women's golf," Martin Slumbers, Chief Executive of The R&A said in a statement.

"Together with AIG, we are determined to accelerate the progress we have made in women's golf. "The AIG Women's Open is the perfect showcase for these highly skilled athletes to demonstrate how good they are and inspire more girls and women to take up golf."

While men's professional golf has resumed, the women's LPGA Tour remains suspended although it will return on July 31 with the Drive On Championship in Toledo, Ohio. Georgia Hall, winner of the 2018 women's Open, says the sponsorship extension is welcome as many players struggle from the loss of earnings.

"I am so grateful that AIG has continued to support women's golf, particularly in the face of a pandemic," she said. This year's women's Open will take place without fans at Troon between Aug 20-23.

Strict health protocols will be in place with access to the course limited to players, caddies, officials and staging staff. The field will be comprised of the leading players from the Rolex Women's World Golf Rankings as well as recognising successful players from recent tournaments staged on the world's leading Tours. There are no qualification events.

"We believe that playing the AIG Women's British Open is a significant step for players whose playing opportunities have been severely impacted this year," Slumbers said.

TRENDING

Virgin River Season 2 synopsis, cast revealed, what latest we know

Church of North India acts against Chotanagpur diocese bishop

One Piece Chapter 986 release on Aug 3, Orochi still alive with 7 heads? What more you can see

Is Dakota Johnson bisexual? Chris Martin to propose Jamie Dornan’s onscreen lover with a ring

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

COVID-19: Healthcare supply chain problems expose need for real-time data flow

Lack of real-time information from healthcare supply chains hamper effective decision-making and resource allocation....

Why COVID-19 claims of China are hard to believe and difficult to follow

Over the years China has made an image of playing with data and information for its vested interests. Therefore, its concealing and sharing of information on COVID-19 outbreak, both, are looked at with suspicion by almost all the countries ...

Why COVID-19 is unstoppable in USA despite it being ranked at the top of GHS Index?

Several worst-hit countries such as Italy, France, Spain, the UK, Canada, and Russia have peaked COVID-19 cases in April. Almost all of them have gradually flattened the curve. However, the USA is setting new daily records of infections tha...

COVID-19 seems cooking biggest ever global scam

The increasing number of corruption cases on COVID-19 funds from throughout the world and involvement of high profile persons indicate that the countries cant ignore corruption in their pandemic response programs. This has generated the nee...

Videos

Latest News

France: new confirmed coronavirus cases up 998

France has recorded 998 new confirmed COVID-19 cases in the past 24 hours, according to the latest health ministry data released on Wednesday. The number of confirmed cases now stands at 178,336, the ministry said. The number of people in h...

U.S. orders China to shut Houston consulate as spying accusations mount

The United States has told China to close its consulate in Houston amid widespread accusations Chinese officials have been involved in spying, marking a dramatic deterioration in relations between the worlds two biggest economies. Communist...

Backstreet Rookie’s portrayal augments Ji Chang-wook & Kim Yoo-jung’s rumoured relationship

Since the release of Backstreet Rookie, fans are highly concerned about Ji Chang-wook and Kim Yoo-jungs onscreen relationship. Premiered on June 19, 2020, the viewers are now getting highly interested for Backstreet Rookie.The show Backstre...

Nearly 78% beds for COVID-19 patients lying vacant in Delhi hospitals: AAP govt

The Delhi government on Wednesday said nearly 78 per cent beds for coronavirus patients are lying vacant in government and private hospitals of the city.The national capital recorded 1,227 fresh coronavirus cases in the last 24 hours, takin...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020