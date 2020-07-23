Mets add OF Lagares, INF Dozier to player pool

The New York Mets altered their pool of players two days before the start of the condensed regular season, cutting two veteran players while adding two others. While parting ways with outfielder Melky Cabrera and infielder Gordon Beckham on Wednesday, the Mets went out and signed outfielder Juan Lagares and infielder Brian Dozier to minor-league deals. Both Lagares and Dozier were cut recently by the San Diego Padres.

Lagares has played the last seven seasons with the Mets but is back now after trying to venture out on his own. The 31-year-old is a career .254 hitter in 716 games, adding 25 home runs and 179 RBIs. He will provide insurance in case outfielder Jake Marisnick (hamstring) is unable to start the season on time. Dozier, 33, most recently played for the Washington Nationals in 2019, getting one plate appearance during last year's World Series. He hit 20 home runs in 135 games for Washington last season. Dozier is a career .245 hitter with 192 home runs and 561 RBIs for the Minnesota Twins, Los Angeles Dodgers, and Nationals.

The Mets' 60-man player pool is at 57.