Left Menu
Development News Edition

Mets add OF Lagares, INF Dozier to player pool

The 31-year-old is a career .254 hitter in 716 games, adding 25 home runs and 179 RBIs. He will provide insurance in case outfielder Jake Marisnick (hamstring) is unable to start the season on time. Dozier is a career .245 hitter with 192 home runs and 561 RBIs for the Minnesota Twins, Los Angeles Dodgers and Nationals. The Mets' 60-man player pool is at 57.

Reuters | Updated: 23-07-2020 03:00 IST | Created: 23-07-2020 02:43 IST
Mets add OF Lagares, INF Dozier to player pool
Representative image Image Credit: Twitter (@Mets)

The New York Mets altered their pool of players two days before the start of the condensed regular season, cutting two veteran players while adding two others. While parting ways with outfielder Melky Cabrera and infielder Gordon Beckham on Wednesday, the Mets went out and signed outfielder Juan Lagares and infielder Brian Dozier to minor-league deals. Both Lagares and Dozier were cut recently by the San Diego Padres.

Lagares has played the last seven seasons with the Mets but is back now after trying to venture out on his own. The 31-year-old is a career .254 hitter in 716 games, adding 25 home runs and 179 RBIs. He will provide insurance in case outfielder Jake Marisnick (hamstring) is unable to start the season on time. Dozier, 33, most recently played for the Washington Nationals in 2019, getting one plate appearance during last year's World Series. He hit 20 home runs in 135 games for Washington last season. Dozier is a career .245 hitter with 192 home runs and 561 RBIs for the Minnesota Twins, Los Angeles Dodgers, and Nationals.

The Mets' 60-man player pool is at 57.

TRENDING

Alembic Pharma Q1 profit jumps over 2-folds to Rs 301.46 cr

Pak sympathiser Tony Ashai lives in comfort, wants Kashmiri youth to ruin their lives

Rewinding Bae Suzy & Lee min-ho’s love – Both celebs’ agencies confirmed relationship

China evacuates thousands after floods threaten villages

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

COVID-19: Healthcare supply chain problems expose need for real-time data flow

Lack of real-time information from healthcare supply chains hamper effective decision-making and resource allocation....

Why COVID-19 claims of China are hard to believe and difficult to follow

Over the years China has made an image of playing with data and information for its vested interests. Therefore, its concealing and sharing of information on COVID-19 outbreak, both, are looked at with suspicion by almost all the countries ...

Why COVID-19 is unstoppable in USA despite it being ranked at the top of GHS Index?

Several worst-hit countries such as Italy, France, Spain, the UK, Canada, and Russia have peaked COVID-19 cases in April. Almost all of them have gradually flattened the curve. However, the USA is setting new daily records of infections tha...

COVID-19 seems cooking biggest ever global scam

The increasing number of corruption cases on COVID-19 funds from throughout the world and involvement of high profile persons indicate that the countries cant ignore corruption in their pandemic response programs. This has generated the nee...

Videos

Latest News

Trump says closing more Chinese consulates in US 'always possible'

President Donald Trump said on Wednesday it was always possible he would order the closure of more Chinese consulates in the United States in the wake of the State Departments order to close Beijings consulate in Houston.Trump, at a White H...

Italy approves new deficit hike to help coronavirus-hit economy

The Italian government approved 25-billion euros 28.93 billion of extra spending late on Wednesday, the third major cash injection to try to support its battered economy since the start of the countrys coronavirus outbreak. The new stimulus...

Canada court rules 'Safe Third Country' pact with U.S. invalid, cites detention risk

A Canadian court on Wednesday ruled invalid a bilateral pact that compels asylum seekers trying to enter Canada via the American border to first seek sanctuary in the United States, saying U.S. immigration detention violates their human rig...

Assam's Covid tally crosses 27,000-mark with 972 new cases

With 972 new coronavirus cases reported in Assam on Wednesday, the tally of people infected with the virus in the state has climbed to 27,744.Out of these new cases, 354 cases were recorded from Kamrup M and 51 from Jorhat.The total number ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020