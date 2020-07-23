Following is a summary of current sports news briefs. Pandemic hit women's sport much more than men's - UK parliamentary report

The new coronavirus pandemic has had a disproportionate impact on women's elite sport and exacerbated inequality with knock-on effects for the future, a British parliamentary committee report said on Thursday. The Digital, Culture, Media and Sport Committee (DCMS) report on the impact of COVID-19 called on the government to outline how it intended to support already under-funded women's sport post-crisis. NFL- Fans required to wear masks at all games, league says

Any fans attending games during the upcoming National Football League (NFL) season must wear face masks, the league confirmed on Wednesday. "For those wondering, yes, it is league-wide: fans at NFL games this season will be required to wear face coverings," NFL spokesman Brian McCarthy said in a tweet. Report: Dodgers, Betts nearing long-term deal

The Los Angeles Dodgers and outfielder Mookie Betts are "deep into negotiations" on a long-term deal, ESPN's Jeff Passan reported Wednesday. Passan said the deal includes 2020 and would keep Betts in a Dodgers uniform for 13 years at more than $380 million. Leagues continue to embrace protests; Trump ready to tune out

As professional sports in North America slowly return amid the COVID-19 outbreak, the debate over athletes kneeling during the national anthem as part of the fight against racial injustice is growing louder. The protest movement sparked by former San Francisco 49ers quarterback Colin Kaepernick in 2016 has picked up steam, extending beyond the NFL, in the aftermath of the June death of George Floyd at the hands of police in Minneapolis. Report: Players, coach remain unpaid by Epsilon Esports

Former Epsilon Esports CEO Greg Champagne still has unpaid debts to two players and one coach, Dot Esports reported Wednesday. Champagne founded the Belgium-based organization in 2008. Amid claims in August 2019 that Champagne owed salaries and prize money to several players, Maxim De Vos took over as CEO. Nationals have 'butterflies' ahead of spectator-free opener

The Washington Nationals had plenty of time to celebrate their World Series title and now are eager to get back to work as the 2020 Major League Baseball season postponed by the COVID-19 outbreak gets set to begin. Washington, after a four-month delay, will kick off their 60-game regular season on Thursday with a clash of ace pitchers as the host Nationals send Max Scherzer to the mound while the New York Yankees counter with Gerrit Cole. Daly header powers Dash past Thorns

The Houston Dash beat the Portland Thorns 1-0 on Wednesday to advance to the final of the NWSL Challenge Cup in Utah thanks to a late header by Rachel Daly. A Houston corner in the 68th minute ricocheted off the crossbar and Daly pounced, diving to head the ball off the shoulder of Thorns keeper Britt Eckerstrom and into the net. Johnson not dwelling on Memorial flop ahead of 3M Open debut

Dustin Johnson has never competed at TPC Twin Cities in Blaine, Minnesota but the world number four is confident the course, which will host this week's 3M Open, is a perfect place for him to move on from last week's Ohio nightmare. Johnson, who missed the cut at Muirfield Village Golf Club after two consecutive rounds of 80, stepped on the Arnold Palmer-designed course for the first time this week. Tokyo 2020 preparing to deliver Games with COVID-19: CEO Muto

Tokyo Olympics organisers are preparing to host the Games next year even if the global coronavirus pandemic hasn't eased substantially, organising committee chief executive Toshiro Muto told Reuters on Tuesday. The Tokyo Olympics had been scheduled to start on Friday but were put back to 2021 because of the pandemic. Report: Vikings finalizing extension for Zimmer

The Minnesota Vikings are finalizing a multi-year extension with head coach Mike Zimmer, NFL Network's Tom Pelissero reported Wednesday. Zimmer, 64, has compiled a 57-38-1 record with three playoff appearances in six seasons at the helm of the Vikings (2014-19).