Following is a summary of current sports news briefs. Pandemic hit women's sport much more than men's - UK parliamentary report

The new coronavirus pandemic has had a disproportionate impact on women's elite sport and exacerbated inequality with knock-on effects for the future, a British parliamentary committee report said on Thursday. The Digital, Culture, Media and Sport Committee (DCMS) report on the impact of COVID-19 called on the government to outline how it intended to support already under-funded women's sport post-crisis. NFL- Fans required to wear masks at all games, league says

Any fans attending games during the upcoming National Football League (NFL) season must wear face masks, the league confirmed on Wednesday. "For those wondering, yes, it is league-wide: fans at NFL games this season will be required to wear face coverings," NFL spokesman Brian McCarthy said in a tweet. Report: Dodgers, Betts nearing long-term deal

The Los Angeles Dodgers and outfielder Mookie Betts are "deep into negotiations" on a long-term deal, ESPN's Jeff Passan reported Wednesday. Passan said the deal includes 2020 and would keep Betts in a Dodgers uniform for 13 years at more than $380 million. Liverpool beat Chelsea in thriller before title party

Champions Liverpool geared up to lift the Premier League trophy with a 5-3 win over Chelsea in a goal feast at Anfield on Wednesday to ensure they went an entire league season unbeaten at home. Naby Keita opened the scoring with a thunderous effort, Trent Alexander-Arnold made it 2-0 with a curling free kick and they added another through Georginio Wijnaldum's half-volley from close range, before Olivier Giroud pulled one back on the stroke of halftime. MLB might expand 2020 playoffs to 16 teams

With the season set to open in less than 24 hours, Major League Baseball and the players union reportedly were talking about how the year will conclude. The possibility of expanding this year's playoffs from 10 teams to 16 teams was under discussion, according to multiple media reports. Nationals have 'butterflies' ahead of spectator-free opener

The Washington Nationals had plenty of time to celebrate their World Series title and now are eager to get back to work as the 2020 Major League Baseball season postponed by the COVID-19 outbreak gets set to begin. Washington, after a four-month delay, will kick off their 60-game regular season on Thursday with a clash of ace pitchers as the host Nationals send Max Scherzer to the mound while the New York Yankees counter with Gerrit Cole. Antonio Brown demands NFL resolve 'investigations' so he can talk to teams

Antonio Brown's latest retirement lasted all of two days. After tweeting, among other things, "mission complete" when referencing his career on Monday, the four-time All-Pro on Wednesday posted a message to Instagram, calling on the NFL to resolve investigations and provide him clarity "on this situation" so he can talk to teams. WTA chief hopes Palermo Open will provide blueprint for 2020

WTA chief Steve Simon cannot wait for the Tour to get back up and running in Sicily next month and hopes the Palermo Open will provide a blueprint for tournament operations amid the COVID-19 pandemic. The women's claycourt tournament, which gets underway in the Sicilian capital on Aug. 3, will be the first across both the WTA or ATP tours since they were suspended in early March because of the novel coronavirus outbreak. Report: Vikings finalizing extension for Zimmer

The Minnesota Vikings are finalizing a multi-year extension with head coach Mike Zimmer, NFL Network's Tom Pelissero reported Wednesday. Zimmer, 64, has compiled a 57-38-1 record with three playoff appearances in six seasons at the helm of the Vikings (2014-19). Australia urges gymnasts to come forward amid abuse allegations

Australia's gymnastics federation will set up "listening groups" for athletes to speak out and seek support amid a slew of allegations of physical and emotional abuse by coaches and staff. The mistreatment of gymnasts has been in the spotlight since last month's release of Netflix documentary "Athlete A", which is based on a newspaper investigation into the abuse of American athletes that led to the jailing of team doctor Larry Nassar.