Left Menu
Development News Edition

Soccer-Milan coach Pioli promised a say in new signings

U.S. hedge fund Elliott Management last year assumed control of Milan and injected 50 million euros ($58 million) to help stabilise the finances of the seven-times European champions whose previous owners include former Italian prime minister Silvio Berlusconi. "We are fortunate to have a solid ownership behind us, one that is determined to make the club grow," said Gazidis.

Reuters | Milan | Updated: 23-07-2020 15:49 IST | Created: 23-07-2020 15:49 IST
Soccer-Milan coach Pioli promised a say in new signings

AC Milan have promised that coach Stefano Pioli will be given a say in new signings after extending his contract to 2022. Unlike their English counterparts, Serie A coaches do not oversee transfers, which are usually the responsibility of the director of football, although they still get the blame when the team does badly.

"Stefano will play a key role in our team who deal with transfer market decisions, together with the senior management of the club," Milan's chief executive Ivan Gazidis told the club's television channel on Thursday. Pioli became Milan's ninth coach in six years when he replaced Marco Giampaolo in October and was given the job of trying to revive the fortunes of a team which was once a power in European football.

Only three months into his tenure, there were widespread and persistent reports in the Italian media that the club intended to replace him with German Ralf Rangnick at the end of the season. However, after overseeing a revival in both results and performances, Pioli was handed an extended contract on Tuesday.

"We considered various options over these months in order to choose the person who could best channel our vision of a successful Milan, a young and ambitious team strengthened by some experienced players, to give our fans a more attacking style of football," said Gazidis. U.S. hedge fund Elliott Management last year assumed control of Milan and injected 50 million euros ($58 million) to help stabilise the finances of the seven-times European champions whose previous owners include former Italian prime minister Silvio Berlusconi.

"We are fortunate to have a solid ownership behind us, one that is determined to make the club grow," said Gazidis. ($1 = 0.8630 euros) (Writing by Brian Homewood Editing by Toby Davis)

TRENDING

Rewinding Bae Suzy & Lee min-ho’s love – Both celebs’ agencies confirmed relationship

Alembic Pharma Q1 profit jumps over 2-folds to Rs 301.46 cr

Pak sympathiser Tony Ashai lives in comfort, wants Kashmiri youth to ruin their lives

Sex Education Season 3 release possible in April 2021, updates on cast, plot & other details

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

COVID-19: Healthcare supply chain problems expose need for real-time data flow

Lack of real-time information from healthcare supply chains hamper effective decision-making and resource allocation....

Why COVID-19 claims of China are hard to believe and difficult to follow

Over the years China has made an image of playing with data and information for its vested interests. Therefore, its concealing and sharing of information on COVID-19 outbreak, both, are looked at with suspicion by almost all the countries ...

Why COVID-19 is unstoppable in USA despite it being ranked at the top of GHS Index?

Several worst-hit countries such as Italy, France, Spain, the UK, Canada, and Russia have peaked COVID-19 cases in April. Almost all of them have gradually flattened the curve. However, the USA is setting new daily records of infections tha...

COVID-19 seems cooking biggest ever global scam

The increasing number of corruption cases on COVID-19 funds from throughout the world and involvement of high profile persons indicate that the countries cant ignore corruption in their pandemic response programs. This has generated the nee...

Videos

Latest News

India's second national-level plasma bank opened in Tamil Nadu

After national capital, Indias second national-level plasma bank was opened in Tamil Nadu at a cost of Rs 2.34 crore, C Vijaybhaskar, Health Minister, Tamil Nadu said here on Thursday. We were earlier conducting the plasma method on a tria...

10 Taliban terrorists killed in airstrike by foreign forces in Kandahar

Ten Taliban terrorists were killed in an airstrike by foreign forces in Afghanistans southern province of Kandahar, local police spokesman Jamal Nasir Barakzai told Sputnik on Thursday.In last nights attack, foreign forces provided air supp...

Happy outlook can do wonders in your physical well-being: Study

Good health and a happy outlook in life, though independent goals, can go hand-in-hand making a real impact on your overall physical well-being. Our research is one of the first randomized controlled trials to suggest that increasing the ps...

Thai serial killer cremated after decades as museum display

For decades, some Thai parents warned their naughty children that if they didnt behave, Si Ouey would come eat their livers. If the threat of a ghostly visit from the executed child killer, long called a cannibal, proved ineffective, those ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020