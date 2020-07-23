Left Menu
Development News Edition

Athletics-Olympic champion Van Niekerk eyes new record after injury setback

Van Niekerk romped to Olympic gold four years ago in a new world record time of 43.03 seconds, smashing the previous fastest time of 43.18 that had been set by American Michael Johnson in 1999. But a serious knee injury sustained playing a charity touch rugby game in October 2017 left the South African's career in doubt, though he is now ready to return.

Reuters | Updated: 23-07-2020 20:20 IST | Created: 23-07-2020 20:13 IST
Athletics-Olympic champion Van Niekerk eyes new record after injury setback
Representative Image Image Credit: Wikimedia Commons

Olympic champion Wayde van Niekerk is aiming to become the first man to run under 43 seconds in the 400 metres as he works his way back from almost three years on the sidelines with injury. Van Niekerk romped to Olympic gold four years ago in a new world record time of 43.03 seconds, smashing the previous fastest time of 43.18 that had been set by American Michael Johnson in 1999.

But a serious knee injury sustained playing a charity touch rugby game in October 2017 left the South African's career in doubt, though he is now ready to return. "Growth should be improving my times within the 42-second range. That's where my mind is at, that's where my heart is at," he told BBC Sport.

"That's just the competitor in me and for me to settle for anything less than that would mean I'm doing an injustice to myself and the team working for me. "I have this deep desire to be out of reach. And after coming out of a period of somewhat suffering, it makes me more hungry."

The 28-year-old, who is the cousin of Springbok Rugby World Cup winner Cheslin Kolbe, admits he should never have accepted the invitation to play the charity event. "My body was conditioned for running straight, not zig-zags. Later on you sit back and realize that the decision was obviously silly."

He admits that the injury he suffered while at the peak of his powers left him demoralized. "The first two weeks were very difficult and showed signs of me climbing into a dark space. I had to start from scratch," he said.

"I had to tell myself from the beginning that I need to take responsibility for the decision I've made."

TRENDING

Rewinding Bae Suzy & Lee min-ho’s love – Both celebs’ agencies confirmed relationship

Alembic Pharma Q1 profit jumps over 2-folds to Rs 301.46 cr

Pak sympathiser Tony Ashai lives in comfort, wants Kashmiri youth to ruin their lives

Sex Education Season 3 release possible in April 2021, updates on cast, plot & other details

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

COVID-19: Healthcare supply chain problems expose need for real-time data flow

Lack of real-time information from healthcare supply chains hamper effective decision-making and resource allocation....

Why COVID-19 claims of China are hard to believe and difficult to follow

Over the years China has made an image of playing with data and information for its vested interests. Therefore, its concealing and sharing of information on COVID-19 outbreak, both, are looked at with suspicion by almost all the countries ...

Why COVID-19 is unstoppable in USA despite it being ranked at the top of GHS Index?

Several worst-hit countries such as Italy, France, Spain, the UK, Canada, and Russia have peaked COVID-19 cases in April. Almost all of them have gradually flattened the curve. However, the USA is setting new daily records of infections tha...

COVID-19 seems cooking biggest ever global scam

The increasing number of corruption cases on COVID-19 funds from throughout the world and involvement of high profile persons indicate that the countries cant ignore corruption in their pandemic response programs. This has generated the nee...

Videos

Latest News

UP: Worker sets arm on fire outside NTPC in Gr Noida, alleges not paid by contractor for 6 months

A 32-year-old contractual worker set his arm on fire outside the state-run NTPC in Uttar Pradeshs Greater Noida on Thursday, alleging that he was not paid his salary due for six months, including the lockdown period, by the contractor, poli...

Delhi's COVID-19 tally reaches 1,27,364 with 1,041 fresh cases; death toll mounts to 3,745: Authorities.

Delhis COVID-19 tally reaches 1,27,364 with 1,041 fresh cases death toll mounts to 3,745 Authorities....

Ex-Maoist-backed leader appointed to key TMC post as Mamata announces major rejig

Trinamool Congress chief Mamata Banerjee on Thursday appointed Chhatradhar Mahato, a former leader of the Maoist-backed PCAPA, to the partys state committee as she announced a major reshuffle in the organisation, giving leadership roles to ...

20 injured in bomb blast at open-air market in northwest Pakistan

A bomb planted on a vegetable cart went off at a busy open-air market in a tribal district in northwestern Pakistan on Thursday, injuring at least 20 people including a child, police said. The bomb blast occurred in Turi Bazar in the city o...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020