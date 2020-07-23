Washington signs No. 2 pick Young

Washington signed No. 2 overall pick Chase Young to a four-year, $34.56 million deal with a $22.697 million signing bonus, according to multiple reports on Thursday. The 21-year-old pass rusher is packed with potential, coach Ron Rivera said, comparing the Ohio State standout to Julius Peppers and Von Miller. Young is one of five first-round picks on Washington's defensive line depth chart.

Young posted a picture Thursday morning signing his contract with the message, "Time to leave my legacy." First overall pick Joe Burrow, the Heisman Trophy-winning quarterback from LSU, has not signed his contract with the Cincinnati Bengals.

The No. 3 pick, cornerback Jeff Okudah, signed with the Detroit Lions. Young had 16.5 sacks last season at Ohio State and recorded 30.5 sacks in three seasons with the Buckeyes.

--Field Level Media