Left Menu
Development News Edition

Indians owner calls for 'inclusive' name change dialogue

Cleveland Indians owner Paul Dolan said the organization is engaging with Native American leaders and key stakeholders to determine the franchise's path to a potential name change.

Reuters | Updated: 23-07-2020 20:53 IST | Created: 23-07-2020 20:36 IST
Indians owner calls for 'inclusive' name change dialogue
Representative image Image Credit: Wikimedia

Cleveland Indians owner Paul Dolan said the organization is engaging with Native American leaders and key stakeholders to determine the franchise's path to a potential name change. The team said in a statement released July 3 that it would begin the process of investigating a name change, which followed the removal of the Redskins name from the NFL's Washington franchise.

Indians manager Terry Francona said he supports a name change and has shared ideas with Dolan. On Thursday, Dolan expanded on his own thoughts and the team's plan:

"As we approach Opening Day, I wanted to provide an update regarding our team name and our plan moving forward. In our July 3rd statement, we shared a commitment to listening and learning from our community, and we appreciate the passionate response over the past several weeks. "Earlier this week, I had a candid and productive meeting with Terry and our players, where they expressed their desire to help our organization in this process. Our players care about the organization and feel strongly about social justice and racial equality. I support their interest in using their platform to unite our city and our nation through their actions.

"As I explained to our players, I am invested in engaging our community and appropriate stakeholders to help determine the best path forward with regard to our team name. In the coming weeks, we will engage Native American leaders to better understand their perspectives, meet with local civic leaders, and continue to listen to the perceptions of our players, fans, partners and employees. We feel a real sense of urgency to discuss these perspectives with key stakeholders while also taking the time needed to ensure those conversations are inclusive and meaningful. "We will continue to share periodic updates as we make progress. In the meantime, we are excited for our team to return to the field to continue our pursuit of a World Series Championship."

TRENDING

Rewinding Bae Suzy & Lee min-ho’s love – Both celebs’ agencies confirmed relationship

Alembic Pharma Q1 profit jumps over 2-folds to Rs 301.46 cr

Pak sympathiser Tony Ashai lives in comfort, wants Kashmiri youth to ruin their lives

Sex Education Season 3 release possible in April 2021, updates on cast, plot & other details

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

COVID-19: Healthcare supply chain problems expose need for real-time data flow

Lack of real-time information from healthcare supply chains hamper effective decision-making and resource allocation....

Why COVID-19 claims of China are hard to believe and difficult to follow

Over the years China has made an image of playing with data and information for its vested interests. Therefore, its concealing and sharing of information on COVID-19 outbreak, both, are looked at with suspicion by almost all the countries ...

Why COVID-19 is unstoppable in USA despite it being ranked at the top of GHS Index?

Several worst-hit countries such as Italy, France, Spain, the UK, Canada, and Russia have peaked COVID-19 cases in April. Almost all of them have gradually flattened the curve. However, the USA is setting new daily records of infections tha...

COVID-19 seems cooking biggest ever global scam

The increasing number of corruption cases on COVID-19 funds from throughout the world and involvement of high profile persons indicate that the countries cant ignore corruption in their pandemic response programs. This has generated the nee...

Videos

Latest News

Kuwait to shorten curfew, allow hotels and mosques to restart

Kuwait will shorten its nightly curfew and reopen hotels and mosques next week in the latest relaxation of its coronavirus restrictions, the government said on Thursday.The Gulf country said it would enter phase three of its coronavirus res...

AMC, Cineworld further delays reopening of U.S. movie theaters

AMC Entertainment Holdings Inc said on Thursday it has delayed the reopening of its movie theaters in the United States to mid to late August, in alignment with the new release dates of Disneys Mulan and Christopher Nolans thriller, Tenet.U...

EIB supports FS Italiane's investment plan for Trenitalia's transport division

The EU bank is supporting FS Italiane Groups investment plan covering new trainsets for Trenitalias regional transport division. The trains will be less polluting and more efficient, and almost half will be for southern Italy. This is the g...

Pakistan initiates ceasefire violation along LoC in J-K's Baramulla

Pakistan has initiated an unprovoked ceasefire violation along the Line of Control LoC in Baramullas Naugam Sector here on Thursday evening by firing mortars and other weapons. The befitting response is being given, said PRO Defence, Srinag...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020