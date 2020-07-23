Flyers' Lindblom to join team, could play

Left winger Oskar Lindblom will join the Philadelphia Flyers in Toronto and might even return to game action before the end of the season, head coach Alain Vigneault told reporters Thursday. Lindblom -- who signed a three-year, $9 million extension Wednesday just weeks after completing treatment for a rare bone cancer -- is visiting his family in Sweden but will then head to Toronto, the Eastern Conference's hub city. He will be on the team's 31-man roster and could be back on the ice relatively soon.

"We expect him to play at some point here in the near future," Vigneault said. "We do think that in a short time he'll be back with this group. ... Depending on how he feels, he may be able to help us in the near future." Lindblom, who turns 24 next month, was diagnosed with Ewing's sarcoma in December. At the time, he was tied for the Flyers' lead with 11 goals through 30 games, and he also had seven assists.

His cancer treatments ended July 2, and he has been named a finalist for the Bill Masterton Memorial Trophy, which goes to "the player who best exemplifies the qualities of perseverance, sportsmanship and dedication to hockey." A fifth-round pick of Philadelphia in 2014, Lindblom has 57 points (30 goals, 27 assists) in 134 career games across three NHL seasons.

The Flyers will travel to the hub city this week, as they prepare for a round robin against the Boston Bruins (Aug. 2), Washington Capitals (Aug. 6) and Tampa Bay Lightning (Aug. 8) to determine the top four seeds in the East. --Field Level Media