Left Menu
Development News Edition

Soccer-Leicester keeper Schmeichel defends under-fire De Gea

Leicester City goalkeeper Kasper Schmeichel says the criticism being levelled at his Manchester United counterpart David de Gea was building a "dangerous narrative". he gets another season, maybe two at Sheffield United and play the way he's done and then he'll be ready," he said. "But for now De Gea is still a world-class goalkeeper.

Reuters | London | Updated: 24-07-2020 10:18 IST | Created: 24-07-2020 10:09 IST
Soccer-Leicester keeper Schmeichel defends under-fire De Gea
Representative image

Leicester City goalkeeper Kasper Schmeichel says the criticism being levelled at his Manchester United counterpart David de Gea was building a "dangerous narrative". Calls for De Gea to be dropped have grown after the 29-year-old's mistakes in United's FA Cup semi-final defeat by Chelsea last weekend, with Dean Henderson backed to take over after an impressive loan spell at Sheffield United.

With Leicester set to meet United on Sunday, Schmeichel said media coverage of De Gea's performances could give viewers the impression the Spaniard was constantly making mistakes. "That's sometimes quite a dangerous narrative because all of a sudden it starts building momentum and for someone like David, I really feel for him because he's been unbelievable for so many years and every goalkeeper goes through periods (of poor form)," he added.

"There's a lot of pressure also in the sense that you now have an England goalkeeper (Henderson) coming through and, like it or not, in this country when you have an English goalkeeper, that means so much and they do tend to build them up. "I genuinely hope for someone like Henderson, who's had an amazing season, that he can be allowed to develop. I hope... he gets another season, maybe two at Sheffield United and play the way he's done and then he'll be ready," he said.

"But for now De Gea is still a world-class goalkeeper. It's a lonely position and those are the margins you play in ... you simply can't make mistakes because you'll be punished."

TRENDING

SWAMIH fund approved 81 projects with investment of Rs 8767 crore

Nigeria: FEC approves fund of N75 billion for youth investment

Ethiopia introduces motorbikes restriction to tackle rising crime

Science News Roundup: SpaceX capsule carrying NASA astronauts slated for August 2 return; Mexican cave artifacts show earlier arrival of humans in North America and more

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

COVID-19: Healthcare supply chain problems expose need for real-time data flow

Lack of real-time information from healthcare supply chains hamper effective decision-making and resource allocation....

Why COVID-19 claims of China are hard to believe and difficult to follow

Over the years China has made an image of playing with data and information for its vested interests. Therefore, its concealing and sharing of information on COVID-19 outbreak, both, are looked at with suspicion by almost all the countries ...

Why COVID-19 is unstoppable in USA despite it being ranked at the top of GHS Index?

Several worst-hit countries such as Italy, France, Spain, the UK, Canada, and Russia have peaked COVID-19 cases in April. Almost all of them have gradually flattened the curve. However, the USA is setting new daily records of infections tha...

COVID-19 seems cooking biggest ever global scam

The increasing number of corruption cases on COVID-19 funds from throughout the world and involvement of high profile persons indicate that the countries cant ignore corruption in their pandemic response programs. This has generated the nee...

Videos

Latest News

Bolivia election delayed to October as pandemic bites, opposition cries foul

Bolivias general election will be pushed back until Oct. 18 as the coronavirus pandemic grips the South American nation, which could fan tensions between the interim conservative government and the socialist party of former President Evo Mo...

FACTBOX-Latest on the worldwide spread of the coronavirus

The United States on Thursday recorded more than 1,100 deaths from COVID-19 for a third day in a row, while the head of the World Health Organization said that comments by U.S. Secretary of State Mike Pompeo questioning his independence wer...

F-15 fighter intercepted Iran's jet to ensure safety of bases in Syria -US Central Command

A US F-15 fighter has intercepted Irans Mahan Air passenger plane keeping a safe distance of some 1,000 meters over 3,280 feet in line with international standards to ensure the safety of the US-led coalition bases in Syria, the US Central ...

Australian state to send in the army to check on COVID-19 cases

Australias Victoria state will send in the army to question people who have tested positive for COVID-19 as it battles to control an outbreak that claimed a record number of lives on Friday.Australias second most populous state will deploy ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020