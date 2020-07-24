Left Menu
Development News Edition

WI looking to host SA in September but waiting for IPL dates: CWI CEO Grave

South Africa have a number of their Test players who have IPL contracts, whereas in this current Test team we don't have any IPL players." The eagerly-awaited Indian Premier League will start on September 19 in the United Arab Emirates (UAE) with the final slated on November 8, IPL Chairman Brijesh Patel said on Friday. The event's Governing Council will meet next week to chalk out the final details and approve the schedule.

PTI | Updated: 24-07-2020 15:23 IST | Created: 24-07-2020 15:11 IST
WI looking to host SA in September but waiting for IPL dates: CWI CEO Grave
IPL logo Image Credit: ANI

The West Indies wants to host South Africa for either a five-match T20I series or a two-Test rubber in September but is waiting for the announcement of the rescheduled IPL's full fixtures, said Cricket West Indies chief executive Johnny Grave. The South African team was scheduled to tour the Caribbean to play two Tests and five T20s from July 23 to August 16 but the visit was postponed due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

"We very much hope that South Africa will be able to come here in September for either a T20-only tour or a Test-only tour at the very least," Grave told Starcom Radio's Mason and Guests cricket show. "It will be dependent on the IPL. South Africa has a number of their Test players who have IPL contracts, whereas in this current Test team we don't have any IPL players." The eagerly-awaited Indian Premier League will start on September 19 in the United Arab Emirates (UAE) with the final slated on November 8, IPL Chairman Brijesh Patel said on Friday.

The event's Governing Council will meet next week to chalk out the final details and approve the schedule. "We won't be able to play Test cricket against South Africa during the IPL – Cricket South Africa has made that very clear to us. They've got a commitment to their players to allow them to go and play in the IPL," Grave said.

West Indies is currently locked in a three-Test series in England. Once the ongoing third Test ends, the West Indies cricketers will be playing at the Caribbean Premier League (CPL), which is expected to be held between August 18 and September 10. "The plan as we are working on now is that the players would come home (from England), they will have the weekend at home. Those that are in the Caribbean Premier League will head down to Trinidad on probably August 3 so it's a quick turnaround," Grave said.

"CPL finishes September 10. We hope very much that South Africa will follow immediately after that. Whether we can get the full tour in or we're going to have to look at a split tour between the Tests and the T20s, we don't know. "We obviously hear and read that India are trying to get the IPL towards the back end of September either in India, which I know is their preferred choice, or the UAE, which is their backup choice, but there's been no announcement on that yet." According to BCCI sources, the eagerly-awaited IPL will start on September 19 in the United Arab Emirates (UAE) with the final slated on November 8.

TRENDING

SWAMIH fund approved 81 projects with investment of Rs 8767 crore

Nigeria: FEC approves fund of N75 billion for youth investment

Ethiopia introduces motorbikes restriction to tackle rising crime

Science News Roundup: SpaceX capsule carrying NASA astronauts slated for August 2 return; Mexican cave artifacts show earlier arrival of humans in North America and more

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

COVID-19: Healthcare supply chain problems expose need for real-time data flow

Lack of real-time information from healthcare supply chains hamper effective decision-making and resource allocation....

Why COVID-19 claims of China are hard to believe and difficult to follow

Over the years China has made an image of playing with data and information for its vested interests. Therefore, its concealing and sharing of information on COVID-19 outbreak, both, are looked at with suspicion by almost all the countries ...

Why COVID-19 is unstoppable in USA despite it being ranked at the top of GHS Index?

Several worst-hit countries such as Italy, France, Spain, the UK, Canada, and Russia have peaked COVID-19 cases in April. Almost all of them have gradually flattened the curve. However, the USA is setting new daily records of infections tha...

COVID-19 seems cooking biggest ever global scam

The increasing number of corruption cases on COVID-19 funds from throughout the world and involvement of high profile persons indicate that the countries cant ignore corruption in their pandemic response programs. This has generated the nee...

Videos

Latest News

HMSI crosses 11 lakh sales mark in domestic market for BS-VI compliant two wheelers

Honda Motorcycle Scooter India HMSI on Friday said it has crossed 11 lakh cumulative sales mark in the domestic market for BS-VI compliant two-wheelers. The company said it had ended 2019-20 fiscal with sales of over 6.5 lakh units of BS-V...

US-China trade war : India sees bright future for gems and jewellery trade

With the USA revoking the preferential trade status of Hong Kong earlier this month, India sees brighter future for its gems and jewellery exports, a senior jewellery export council official said on Friday. Gems and Jewellery Export Promoti...

Fed hoped to skirt a second virus wave. Small businesses may sink in it

The number of outright failures of U.S. small businesses in the first months of the coronavirus pandemic was comparatively modest, but the months ahead look far grimmer as cash balances dwindle, federal help expires, and the disease surges ...

German curator kidnapped in Iraq freed in security operation

A German arts curator who was kidnapped earlier this week was freed on Friday by Iraqi security forces, security and government officials said. Hella Mewis was freed at 625 am local time 0325 GMT in an operation outside the capital Baghdad ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020