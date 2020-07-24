Left Menu
Development News Edition

Adams rips Gase, GM Douglas

Disgruntled safety Jamal Adams demanded a trade and revealed to the New York Daily News the level of disdain he holds for his head coach and general manager with the New York Jets. He'll walk out of the locker room and let another coach handle it." Adams, 24, told a fan last month he'd love to be traded to the Dallas Cowboys.

Reuters | Updated: 24-07-2020 19:35 IST | Created: 24-07-2020 19:35 IST
Adams rips Gase, GM Douglas

Disgruntled safety Jamal Adams demanded a trade and revealed to the New York Daily News the level of disdain he holds for his head coach and general manager with the New York Jets. "I don't feel like he's the right leader for this organization to reach the Promised Land," Adams told the Daily News of Gase. "As a leader, what really bothers me is that he doesn't have a relationship with everybody in the building.

"At the end of the day, he doesn't address the team. If there's a problem in the locker room, he lets another coach address the team. If we're playing sh---y and we're losing, he doesn't address the entire team as a group at halftime. He'll walk out of the locker room and let another coach handle it." Adams, 24, told a fan last month he'd love to be traded to the Dallas Cowboys. Adams is from Texas and spends his offseason near Dallas.

But the Cowboys aren't in position to spend, at least not in the stratosphere Adams believes he should be in -- at or near the top-paid safety in the NFL. General manager Joe Douglas told the media Adams wasn't being shopped, but that his job requirements include listening when other teams offer value for value.

Adams isn't happy with what he perceives as Douglas playing both sides of the argument. Or that Douglas implied he needed to be a better leader. "It was very insulting," Adams said. "You know I bust my ass for that organization every day. I work my ass off. For them to say that to me, I was like OK ... Whoa! That was little bit too far.'"

Adams vowed to show up for training camp because he loves his teammates. "Why would Joe come out and say, 'We want to make Jamal a Jet for life?'" Adams said. "Why would you say that and then not even give me an offer? ... Don't B.S. me. I'm a straightforward guy. You don't have to B.S. me, because I'm going to keep it honest."

--Field Level Media

TRENDING

SWAMIH fund approved 81 projects with investment of Rs 8767 crore

My Hero Academia Chapter 279 to be out on Aug 2, battles to be intense, heroes under danger

Nigeria: FEC approves fund of N75 billion for youth investment

The Midnight Gospel Season 2: ‘More stories to tell about Chromatic Ribbon’ – Duncan Trussell

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

COVID-19: Healthcare supply chain problems expose need for real-time data flow

Lack of real-time information from healthcare supply chains hamper effective decision-making and resource allocation....

Why COVID-19 claims of China are hard to believe and difficult to follow

Over the years China has made an image of playing with data and information for its vested interests. Therefore, its concealing and sharing of information on COVID-19 outbreak, both, are looked at with suspicion by almost all the countries ...

Why COVID-19 is unstoppable in USA despite it being ranked at the top of GHS Index?

Several worst-hit countries such as Italy, France, Spain, the UK, Canada, and Russia have peaked COVID-19 cases in April. Almost all of them have gradually flattened the curve. However, the USA is setting new daily records of infections tha...

COVID-19 seems cooking biggest ever global scam

The increasing number of corruption cases on COVID-19 funds from throughout the world and involvement of high profile persons indicate that the countries cant ignore corruption in their pandemic response programs. This has generated the nee...

Videos

Latest News

Man fires amid mob clash in Jalna, case registered, 3 held

Three people were held and several booked for rioting and firing after a clash between two groups over sand transportation in Jalna in Maharashtra, police said on Friday. The incident took place on Thursday night in Nutan Vasahat area, and ...

Erdogan joins thousands to pray for first time at Istanbul's Hagia Sophia

Turkeys President Tayyip Erdogan joined huge crowds on Friday for the first prayers at Hagia Sophia in nine decades, sealing his ambition to restore Muslim worship at an ancient site long revered in both Christianity and Islam. After the ca...

Human trials of second Russian COVID-19 vaccine to start July 27 - TASS

Human trials of Russias second potential coronavirus vaccine, developed by the Siberian Vector institute, will begin on July 27, the TASS news agency cited Russias consumer safety watchdog as saying on Friday.An early-stage human trial of a...

Telangana HC directs enquiry into overcharging of COVID-19 patient; Pvt hospital releases body

The Telangana High Court on Friday directed the state health officials to conduct an enquiry into alleged overcharging by a private hospital here for treating a COVID-19 patient, who died two days ago, as it expressed displeasure about such...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020