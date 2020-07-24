Harikrishna secures maiden win in Biel Chess festival

Indian Grandmaster P Harikrishna defeated young German Vincent Keymer in the fourth round of the Classical event of the 53rd Biel International Chess Festival in Switzerland to register his maiden win on Friday. The Indian no.3, playing with white pieces, got the better of Keymer, who resigned after 37 moves under time pressure.

With the win, Harikrishna, the world no.26, jumped to second spot in the standings with 18.5 points. Poland's Radoslaw Wojtaszek is on the top of the table with 20.5 points despite a loss to Arkadij Naiditsch of Azerbaijan.

In other matches Friday, Noel Studer of Switzerland defeated Spaniard David Anton Guijjaro while Michael Adams and Roman Edouard shared points in the only draw of the day. Harikrishna had earlier drawn with Studer (3rd round), Naiditsch (2nd round) and veteran Adams in the first round.

The Indian star had earlier finished second in the rapid section of the tournament and had won the Chess960 event. The Biel Chess Festival, the first major event to be played over the board, is being held by adhering to all health protocols due to the current Covid-19 pandemic situation, according to the tournament website.

At the chessboard, the distance is increased by having two tables between the players. All pieces, boards and chess clocks are cleaned after each game. Also, spectators are not allowed at the venue..