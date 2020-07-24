Klopp says Lampard has much to learn after 'arrogant' jibe

Left Menu
Liverpool manager Jürgen Klopp hit back at Frank Lampard for accusing the champions of becoming "arrogant" since winning the English Premier League, saying on Friday the young Chelsea coach still has a lot to learn.

PTI | Liverpool | Updated: 24-07-2020 21:53 IST
Liverpool manager Jürgen Klopp hit back at Frank Lampard for accusing the champions of becoming "arrogant" since winning the English Premier League, saying on Friday the young Chelsea coach still has a lot to learn. Lampard became embroiled in a row with Klopp's assistant, Pepijn Lijnders, while Liverpool was beating Chelsea 5-3 on Wednesday, a video of which was widely viewed on social media.

Speaking after the game, Lampard said: "Fair play to Liverpool Football Club, they've won the league, but also don't get too arrogant with it." Klopp was unhappy the former England midfielder chose to air his grievances after the match. "You cannot hit me and my bench with something like that because we are not arrogant," Klopp said at a news conference ahead of Liverpool's last game of the season at Newcastle on Sunday. "Frank was obviously in a really competitive mood and I respect that a lot. From my point of view in this sort of situation, you can say pretty much what you want. For me, after the game, it is completely over.

"But what he has to learn," Klopp added, "is to finish it with the final whistle and he didn't do that. In a moment like this, in an argument, you want to say something to hurt the other person." Klopp said Lampard could have chosen to "close the book" on the argument, but didn't. "And that is what I don't like," he added.

"Speaking afterward about it like this, that's not OK. Frank has to learn this and he has a lot of time to learn as he is a young coach. During the game, words used no problem at all but final whistle ... we are not arrogant, we are pretty much the opposite." Lampard repeatedly used expletives to vent his anger at the Liverpool bench and, with Anfield being virtually empty because no fans are allowed, much of the argument could be heard clearly. Lampard said on Friday he was sorry for his actions.

"I think in terms of the language I used, I do regret that," he said, "because I think these things get replayed a lot on social media. "I've got two young daughters who are on social media, so I do regret that."

